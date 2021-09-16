Harnessing the power of your CRM, leveraging existing inventory with fresh marketing materials and campaign strategies, and volunteering — here are the tactics that’ll help you meet your end-of-year goals and start 2022 on the right note.

Kick off the fall with Marketing and Branding Month at Inman. We’re going deep on agent branding and best practices for spending with Zillow, realtor.com and more. Top marketing executives drop by to share their newest tactics, too. It’s all you need to take your branding and marketing game to the next level.

As we approach the final quarter of 2021, real estate agents should strategize for the months ahead. The fall season is an exciting time for our industry as we leave the slower months of summer behind and begin to plan for the new year.

Utilizing marketing tools and tactics to reach your target audience should be top-of-mind as we look toward a new real estate cycle. Here are a few ways agents should shift their marketing techniques while entering Q4.

1. Leverage property inventory

As we begin to close out the year, agents should look toward leveraging existing property inventory by creating eye-catching and dynamic marketing pieces — in addition to print and digital advertisements — to help close deals.

Casting a wide net to your sphere of influence with marketing materials geared toward just-listed properties, open houses and just-sold postcards is key. Keep in mind that these pieces serve a dual purpose of helping to sell a property and create a library of materials at your disposal, which can ultimately aid in winning your next listing appointment.

2. Capitalize on your CRM

As 2021 comes to an end, harness the power of your CRM for prospecting and providing value-added items and services to clients. For past and current clients, create a new marketing analysis for their homes, and provide an update on how you can implement new strategies to help sell their property.

Opportunities to surprise and delight with holiday-themed treats and gifts are another great way to showcase how you’re thinking of them throughout the season.

3. Use downtime to strategize

With the holidays approaching, utilize this quieter time to update your marketing plan and strategy for the coming year. What trends are on the horizon? What new markets are up for grabs? What goals do you have for yourself and your business in 2022?

Developing a plan of action that includes updates to your website, social media profiles, video content, targeted and retargeted digital and social ad buys, and more will ensure a refreshed and recharged approach to your business in the new year.

4. Get involved in the community

In this digital age, it’s more important than ever to establish real relationships and friendships within the markets you serve. Make it a point to get involved with your local community and volunteer regularly.

This will help to expand your sphere and allow you the opportunity to own an event or cause that you deeply care about. Pairing your skills as an agent with a social or community purpose is a great way to end the year and kick-start 2022.

To conclude, real estate agents should approach Q4 with a renewed sense of excitement and utilize this time to reinvigorate their marketing strategies for the new year.

From harnessing the power of their CRM to leveraging existing inventory with refreshed marketing materials and campaign strategies, these tactics will ensure a strong end to 2021 and a successful start to the new year.

Rainy Hake Austin is the president of The Agency in Los Angeles, California. Connect with her on Instagram.