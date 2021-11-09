So much has changed in the real estate industry over the past year — but this week, we’re zeroing in on indie brokerages. How has the business changed for you, and how are you adapting to those shifts?

It’s never been a more interesting or exacting time to be an indie broker. In November, Inman celebrates the indie by narrowing in on what growth tactics are working best and what tech is emerging that offers the best competitive advantage.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Whether it’s the migration to a largely remote workspace or the proliferation of new technology, the real estate industry has experienced a slew of changes over this past year. But this week, we want to zero in on the shifts that have affected indie brokerages in particular.

In 2021, what shifts have had the biggest impacts on your business? How have you adapted to those changes? Share your perspectives and stories with us below.

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.