Ask Doss is an app for agent advice and home search, and now the company is offering a slew of new professional services to the industry, including a brokerage.

Verbal home search app Ask Doss has pivoted, or rather expanded, into offering agents a full-fledged officeless brokerage partner in several nationally hot markets.

Doss Pros launched in 2020 amidst the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is actively recruiting agents for its unique technology-backed model that charges a flat fee for deals closed with a self-generated lead and a 25 percent referral fee for leads that its namesake app provides.

Doss Pros also offers buyers a 1 percent rebate, capped at $5,000, and sellers a flat fee for its “LaaS,” or “listing as a service” solution.

The company’s LaaS offers FSBO solutions to sellers for $595 or $1,195, based on the level of attention one might prefer along the way. It includes a yard sign and a published listing on major portals, as well as some phone and online support.

Sellers can then pile on custom services such as a Matterport tour, open house, photos, a Supra lockbox, and other related marketing and consulting services.

Doss founder and CEO Bobby Bryant expanded his technology company into a brokerage because while his voice-activated search software was generating leads for agents across the country, too few of those leads were getting converted.

The new model allows the company to better monitor agents’ conversion techniques and offers direct feedback on the software’s performance.

The company is looking to become a vertical service provider by delving into home loans and home warranties.

Beyond that, Doss Social is an online agent referral and networking resource targeting people in all stages of the business, from investors and flippers to new and semi-retired agents.

Doss Pros offices are open in Raleigh, North Carolina, as well as Austin, Dallas and Houston, Texas. The company will pursue new locations in response to agent demand.

Ask Doss remains core to the company. The home search and agent assistance app continues to be refined, and the company is currently part of Google’s accelerator program.

In 2016, Ask Doss was part of Realogy’s FWD Innovation Summit, a technology pitchfest for new real estate solutions.

