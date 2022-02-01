January was Agent Appreciation Month here at Inman where we celebrated all that agents do, all month long. Craving total access? Take advantage of our Agent Appreciation Sale, and subscribe to Inman Select for only $85.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Whether they’re mentors, protegees, or colleagues, it always helps to have a stellar agent on your team. As agent appreciation month closed, we wanted to know about those agents who made your life and career a little (or a lot) better.

Last week, we invited you to tell us about the agents you appreciate. Who did you want to give a shout out to? Here’s what you had to say:

I am honored to give a shout out to Kathy Sanders Comstock. Kathy has been a real estate professional since 2016 and from day one has brought a passion to the table to meet her clients’ needs regardless of the challenge that may be presented. Despite physical obstacles and market challenges that may have deterred other people, Kathy has excelled and always exemplified the highest professional standards. So proud to have her on the team of ERA Sarver Real Estate.

Shannon Gilbert is one of the good ones. She brings experience, savvy, rock-solid ethics and remarkable skill to the work she does each day, but more importantly, she brings a perfect balance of heart + brains. The best in this business deploy both effectively, as emotion and reason each play their part with every client in every transaction. Shannon not only understands this but leverages it to her clients’ lasting benefit. I’ve been around for a few decades, and haven’t seen an agent who uses street smarts, book smarts, EQ, and empathy quite the way Shannon does. It makes for a winning combination, and a winning agent and person. Hats off to Shannon Gilbert for doing it the right way.

I appreciate Tim McBrayer with the Jim Allen Group/HPW in Raleigh, NC. When I was a new agent, he took me under his wing and we took several GRI classes together. He encouraged me to apply for our association’s Leadership Academy and I was accepted on my second attempt. I followed his lead and ran for a seat on our Board of Directors and was elected. He encouraged me to consider becoming a member of the board for our association’s Realtor Giving Network, where I have served for four years. Tim was recently elected as Treasurer for our association and hopefully, he will move up to President-Elect and then President. He has been the #1 ticket seller for HPW’s Turkeys For the Triangle program that provides thousands of turkeys to non-profits over the holidays. No one gives back to their community more than Tim McBrayer. I am very thankful for his leadership and example.

Graham McDonald, a new agent licensed in March 2021, has had an amazing first year in the business with 10 million in volume. He is so dedicated to not just his career, but his family, and he volunteers for disaster relief, helping clean up after a tornado in Illinois and other places. He is truly a remarkable 23 year old and I love having him on my team.

Editor’s note: These responses were given anonymously and, therefore, are not attributed to anyone specifically. Responses were also edited for grammar and clarity. Inman doesn’t endorse any specific method and regulations may vary from state to state.