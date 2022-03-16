Be the smartest real estate pro in the room.  If you want to gain momentum in your residential real estate business in 2022, learn from top-producing pros in this month’s Inman Connect Now episode. You can stream live or on-demand right in your car or from any of your devices. Register now.

Tim Heyl is a problem-solver. As a real estate leader with Keller Williams, he found massive success solving his clients’ problems. In technology, he found even more success. His tech company, Homeward, allows people to buy a house without first having to sell their current home.

Tim has always had an eye for predicting trends and seeing solutions to problems. He will share his biggest predictions for what’s coming this year and beyond, how to prepare for significant changes in the industry, and how agents and brokers can leverage tech to stay one step ahead in the next Inman Connect Now on Thursday, March 17.

Want to be seen as the leader in your market? Learn the latest and stay ahead of the competition with Connect Now.

Also, don’t miss…

Jessica Edwards, global luxury Realtor at Coldwell Banker, sits down with Kye Sampson, Realtor associate at Nan and Company Properties, and Katie Kossev, broker and sales manager at the Kossev Group, to dish their best secrets for leading your local market as an enterprising woman.

Pacaso co-founder and CEO Austin Allison and Knock CEO Sean Black will discuss real estate’s newest homeownership category: co-ownership.

Top producing agents from Coldwell Banker, Sotheby’s and Compass will share what trends they’re seeing and how they’re preparing for what’s next.

Just listen to what other real estate pros have said about Connect Now…

“These events are fantastic! It’s even more in-depth and I don’t have to take time away from my business or family to attend.” –Elisa Bruno-Midili, Cafe Realty

“Just what I needed to boost innovation and inspiration during an otherwise uncertain environment. Looking up to see opportunity. Thanks!” –Marie Fellenstein Hale, Corcoran Pacific Properties

“Being able to talk about what’s going on in the market is the key to serving our industry successfully. Inman is providing the content to do that!” –Melissa Lindt, KW Peninsula Estates

Get actionable takeaways you can implement today to build your successful real estate business.  Inman is making it easy – listen live or on-demand. You’ll have access to all the replays and future content so you can learn on the go.

Plus, when you register for the 2022 virtual series, you’ll also get a virtual ticket to Inman Connect New York.

Join thousands of real estate pros who are already getting insider information from industry experts.

Get access now

Want to receive breaking Inman Events news directly to your inbox? Get on the list.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
How are top agents preparing for what's next? Tune in live Thursday + watch the replays.GET ACCESS×
Limited time: Get 30 days of Inman Select for $5.SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription