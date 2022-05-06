Wednesday was May the 4th, the internet’s favorite day to celebrate all things Star Wars.

In honor of that sacred day, we’ve rounded up some of the best real estate and Star Wars crossover-themed memes from this year and years gone by for your pleasure. These memes are channeling The Force on a galactic scale.

Realtor Aimee Stauffer went all out with a series of memes this year created through TikTok that cover a number of real estate issues, from pre-approvals to appraisals and more.

Several memes commented on the toll that working in the industry can have on agents, who are in a state of constant hustle, battling the dark forces of the market.

Appropriating Han Solo’s last name to reiterate the importance of buyers and sellers having professional representation through a real estate agent was also a popular meme tactic.

Fathom Realty took the opportunity to thank their “trooper” clients and colleagues.

The Your RE/MAX Team’s Tweet from 2018 captured Darth Vader’s buyer wish list, if he were a client.

May the 4th be with you! Happy Star Wars Day! #starwarspun #realestate pic.twitter.com/OEzkxb5QIF — Your Remax Team (@yourremaxteam) May 4, 2018

The following meme from Imgflip Meme Generator reflects the total domination felt by a successful sellers agent in today’s market.

Lucid Realty’s meme even tackled the fraught nature of commissions.

The following real estate teams know the ways of The Force — in terms of selling homes, that is.

🔎Are you searching the 💫 galaxy for a way to sell your home? 🛸This is the way! ⬇️ ☎️Contact the Hamre Real Estate Team RE/MAX Affiliates Ottawa! Happy Star Wars Day! May The 4th Be With You! 😉#StarWarsDay #MayTheFourth #OttawaRealEstate pic.twitter.com/Sst9SAUdWv — Hamre Real Estate Team RE/MAX Affiliates (@HamreREMAX) May 4, 2022

Star Wars fans around the world love this day. 💚 Whether you are a Star Wars fan or not, we can help you get going on your next real estate transaction. 🏠 We use the Force to help you get what you want! #maisonrealtygroup #moorecountync #maythe4thbewithyou #home #starwars pic.twitter.com/iik3neKFyK — Maison Team (@TheMaisonTeam) May 4, 2022

