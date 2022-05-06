Wednesday was May the 4th, the internet’s favorite day to celebrate all things Star Wars.

In honor of that sacred day, we’ve rounded up some of the best real estate and Star Wars crossover-themed memes from this year and years gone by for your pleasure. These memes are channeling The Force on a galactic scale.

Realtor Aimee Stauffer went all out with a series of memes this year created through TikTok that cover a number of real estate issues, from pre-approvals to appraisals and more.

Several memes commented on the toll that working in the industry can have on agents, who are in a state of constant hustle, battling the dark forces of the market.

Appropriating Han Solo’s last name to reiterate the importance of buyers and sellers having professional representation through a real estate agent was also a popular meme tactic.

Fathom Realty took the opportunity to thank their “trooper” clients and colleagues.

The Your RE/MAX Team’s Tweet from 2018 captured Darth Vader’s buyer wish list, if he were a client.

The following meme from Imgflip Meme Generator reflects the total domination felt by a successful sellers agent in today’s market.

from Imgflip Meme Generator

Lucid Realty’s meme even tackled the fraught nature of commissions.

Credit: Lucid Realty

The following real estate teams know the ways of The Force — in terms of selling homes, that is.

Email Lillian Dickerson

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
EXTENDED: Last day to get your ICLV ticket at the best price. Don't wait!Get my ticket×
Sale Ending Soon: One year of Inman Select for only $85SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription