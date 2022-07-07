The company continues its quest to go public despite turmoil in the market. New executives are a mix of recent hires and internal promotions.

Online real estate company Better announced a slate of new members of leadership on Thursday.

The company, which has been hemorrhaging talent in recent months, promoted several existing employees and brought on a few new ones.

The announcement comes as the company continues its quest to go public despite a market shift and financial turmoil.

“In only six years, Better has originated nearly $100B of mortgages,” Vishal Garg, CEO and founder of Better, said in a statement Thursday. “Expanding our team with seasoned pros who are still fast, hungry, and eager will be pivotal to achieving our next phase of growth.”

Inman reported last week that Better had replaced its head of real estate with Nick Taylor, who has experience at Zillow and Modus.

Steve Riddell is returning to Better to act as its head of sales, the company announced Thursday. Riddell worked as the company’s head of customer experience until January 2021, before working as an angel investor for his own firm.

He previously worked as head of customer experience at Casper, chief sales officer of Telesales at Sprint and chief sales officer at Blinds.com, which was acquired by Home Depot.

“Better is committed to removing the complexity around homeownership and tailoring solutions to the needs of its customers,” Riddell said in a statement. “We are only scratching the surface of what is possible on this platform, and I look forward to delivering the best experience possible to the individuals and families that rely on us every single day.”

Sushil Sharma’s LinkedIn profile shows he started as Better’s chief growth officer in February. He’s still listed on the board of advisors for the University of Texas at Arlington College of Engineering and previously worked as chief of product at LendingTree and Match.

“Better’s mission to make homeownership simpler, faster, and more affordable instantly drew me in,” Sharma said in a written statement. “A home is much more than a place to live: it provides stability to raise a family and is one of the biggest financial assets an individual can own.”

Josh Durodola will be the head of Better Services which includes Appraisal and Inspect, the company announced. He was the company’s director of strategy and operations. Ryan Jewison left Doma to become the head of Better’s title insurance and homeowners insurance divisions.

Brian Ro joined the company as its vice president of people after more than a decade in human resources. Jennifer Malin will be the vice president of enterprise risk. She was a partner at Winston & Strawn.

The company also announced it had hired Nitin Bhutani as its new vice president of marketing. He was the long-time vice president of marketing at LendingTree, among other companies.

Email Taylor Anderson