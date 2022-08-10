Show us your tech! All August long, Inman will be talking to agents about the best technology they’re using now — everything from their favorite CRM platforms to the hottest 3D tours and everything in between. Plus, Inman tech reviewer Craig Rowe will work overtime on extra product reviews on the latest and greatest tech.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

We all have those little tech-centric tips and tricks we’ve picked up along the way. Maybe you learned them in a CE class or maybe a savvy friend showed them to you. Maybe you use chatbots “with care” by personalizing their messages. Maybe you automate your social media posting or acknowledgments for new followers. Maybe you ensure that your SEO is always on lock by optimizing alt text.

This week, we can’t wait to find out: What’s your top tech hack? Are you a social media maven? An iPhone ninja? Do you know all there is to know about search engine optimization or do you dominate the YouTube algorithm? Let us know below.

We’ll post our findings with the top answers next week on Tuesday.