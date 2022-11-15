New markets require new approaches and tactics. Experts and industry leaders take the stage at Inman Connect New York in January to help navigate the market shift — and prepare for the next one. Meet the moment and join us. Register here.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

This is the time of year when many of us come up for air, look around and take stock of the year that’s unfolded. It gives us a chance to count our blessings and, hopefully, reach out to the people who make it possible for us to do the job we love every day.

Whether it’s people, places or things, we want to know: What are you thankful for this Thanksgiving? What warms your heart and gives you that warm, fuzzy feeling? Where does your attitude of gratitude come from and how are you letting people know what they mean to you? Let us know below.

We’ll post our findings with the top answers next week on Tuesday.