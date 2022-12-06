With the new year about to dawn, it’s time to level yourself up. We’ll close out the year with a monthlong focus on real estate coaches and the value of ongoing training. Expect advice from the top real estate coaches, deep evergreen training resources and more during Inman’s Coaching and Training Month.

Have you ever had someone say just the right thing at just the right time? Offer you game-changing advice that made a massive difference in your business and maybe even in your personal life?

Maybe it was when you first started out, and your coach was helping you lay the foundation for what turned out to be long-term success. Maybe it was when you were trying to get to the next level, and your coach helped you make that seemingly insurmountable leap. Whenever, wherever and whatever it was, what’s the best coaching advice you ever received? Let us know below.

We’ll post our findings with the top answers next week on Tuesday.