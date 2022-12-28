New markets require new approaches and tactics. Experts and industry leaders take the stage at Inman Connect New York in January to help navigate the market shift — and prepare for the next one. Meet the moment and join us. Register here. By now, you’ve probably spent some time looking back at the year just past. 2022 has brought its share of ups and downs to individual agents and to the industry at large. Now, it’s time to chart our courses for a new year and new possibilities. While that means learning from the past, it also means using what you’ve learned to move forward.

So we really want to know: What’s your top resolution or goal for 2023? Is it personal or professional? A little of both? Are you meeting the year head-on or tiptoeing in (and course-correcting as you go)?

Do you have great expectations or are you just hoping all’s well that ends well? Are you leaning in to self-care and wellness or placing your bet on out-hustling the competition? Let us know below.