Chris and Roberta Hanley designed a 5,500-square-foot home with mirrored glass to reflect the surrounding 70 acres of desert landscape near Joshua Tree National Park.

Despite its nickname as “The Invisible House,” a 5,500-square-foot home that’s wrapped in mirrored glass was seen hitting the market in the California desert.

The home, sitting on 70 acres of land reflecting the surrounding desert landscape near Joshua Tree National Park, is now for sale for $18 million.

The Wall Street Journal reported that film producers Chris and Roberta Hanley built the home in 2019 after their original 720-foot house didn’t meet local regulations around the minimum size of homes in the area.

The home was designed with the help of architect Tomas Osinski out of inspiration from the movie “2001: A Space Odyssey,” WSJ reported.

“I just drew a rectangle on paper and said, ‘OK, we’ll build this,’ ” the owner Chris Hanley told the outlet. “I thought it could just be a monolithic, reflective, ultra-minimal thing.”

The home’s design was inspired both by artist Andy Warhol, as well as the renowned architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Viewing the home as its own work of art, the Hanleys started designing the home in 2011 and started construction in 2013, which took six years to complete.

The Hanleys own Muse Productions, which helped to produce the movie “American Psycho,” starring Christian Bale in 2000, among others. They used the Invisible House as an escape during the pandemic, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The home was listed for $2,661 per night on Airbnb and featured on a Netflix show called “The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals.”

With its 100-foot-long indoor pool and sliding glass doors that open to the outside world, the extravagant house has attracted celebrities who have shared about staying in the home during desert getaways.

“You find something within yourself when you’re in there,” Roberta Hanley told The Wall Street Journal. “I think Demi Lovato saw aliens there.”

The list price includes all furniture as well as the original 720-square-foot home.

Aaron Kirman of AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate is representing the Hanleys on the sale.

