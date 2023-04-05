There’s so much noise out there on how to navigate a challenging market. This April, let Inman help you cut through the clutter to make smart business decisions in real time. All month long, we’re taking it Back to Basics and finding out how real estate pros are evolving their systems and investing personally and professionally to drive growth.

When new agents come into the industry, they’re full of energy and ideas for how they’re going to change up “business as usual.” Often, however, they need a primer on the basics: Lead gen, contracts, markets and marketing, just to name a few.

If you’re in a supervisory or mentoring role (or both), you probably have to help those new agents figure out where to focus. While they’re learning every day, they still may not know how much they don’t know — and it’s up to you to help them dig into the fundamentals.

When you’re helping a new agent grow and get up to speed, what’s the B2B (back to basics) wisdom you impart first? Do you help them cold-call or door-knock? Do you give them the low-down on office politics at your brokerage? Do you start by introducing them to your professional network? Do you have them reach out to their SOI? What’s the Day-One plan for a new agent, from your perspective? Let us know below.

We’ll post our findings with the top answers next week on Tuesday.