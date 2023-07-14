In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

A year and a half after Keller Williams legally blocked eXp World Holdings’ attempt to recruit Mark Willis, the former KW CEO has returned to his roots in a new consulting role, Inman has learned.

Janelle Brevard initially sued the National Association of Realtors, claiming her firing was a form of harassment and retaliation. The case ended Thursday, though many questions still remain.

Have you heard about the new app Threads? Think about joining now while it’s still the hot new thing in social media.

Agents with five or fewer sales a year took in an estimated 25 percent to 30 percent of all commission income in three disparate markets, according to an analysis of MLS data by the Consumer Federation of America.

The Sitzer/Burnett antitrust case is set to begin Oct. 16 but could be moved to February. The court denied the franchisor’s request to change the date because it conflicts with KW’s Family Reunion