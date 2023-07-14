In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

Former KW CEO Mark Willis ‘home’ 18 months after eXp recruit drama

A year and a half after Keller Williams legally blocked eXp World Holdings’ attempt to recruit Mark Willis, the former KW CEO has returned to his roots in a new consulting role, Inman has learned.

Woman withdraws case accusing NAR, Kenny Parcell of harassment

Janelle Brevard initially sued the National Association of Realtors, claiming her firing was a form of harassment and retaliation. The case ended Thursday, though many questions still remain.

Why Threads is the next big thing for real estate agents

Have you heard about the new app Threads? Think about joining now while it’s still the hot new thing in social media.

‘Marginal agents’ with fewer sales now claim quarter of commissions

Agents with five or fewer sales a year took in an estimated 25 percent to 30 percent of all commission income in three disparate markets, according to an analysis of MLS data by the Consumer Federation of America.

Keller Williams says ruling could hurt its defense in commission trial

Gary Keller at Keller Williams KW Family Reunion 2019

Gary Keller at Keller Williams KW Family Reunion 2019. Credit: Keller Williams

The Sitzer/Burnett antitrust case is set to begin Oct. 16 but could be moved to February. The court denied the franchisor’s request to change the date because it conflicts with KW’s Family Reunion

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×