A months-long debate with self-proclaimed, door-knocking champion Ernesto Vargas culminated at ICLV in “The great door-knocking debate.” Here are our top five takeaways.

No one can predict the future, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at the immersive Virtual Inman Connect on Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital, and more will be center stage. Bet big on the roaring future, and join us at Connect.

Over the past several months, we have covered door knocking from every possible angle. It all began in April when Ralph Yarl, a 16-year-old Black teenager, went to pick up his brothers, knocked at the wrong door, and was shot twice by the homeowner. Within a week, another young person, a 20-year-old white woman, got lost and went to the wrong house while trying to find a friend’s home; she was also shot.

That’s when I wrote an op-ed on Inman about retiring door knocking for good.

“These days, telling your agents to door knock for new business isn’t just dated advice, but it could also be a deadly endeavor. In a world where gun violence is in our headlines daily, it’s time to retire this technique for good,” I wrote.

Since that first post, we’ve covered a wealth of content, insights and resources from a variety of perspectives banked for your education right here on Inman.

Don’t do it

How to be safe and strategy-driven 

Not sure where you stand?

At Inman Connect Las Vegas last week, this all culminated onstage. Inman’s head of contributors Dani Vanderboegh moderated “The great door knocking debate,” featuring DOORA’s Ernesto Vargas (pro door knocking) and myself (anti-door knocking), where we ran through all the angles in a live debate.

Top door-knocking takeaways

The final results? Although we jokingly agreed to disagree, we did have five significant takeaways on the topic:

  1. Go with a strategy
  2. Don’t go alone
  3. Layer digital advertising
  4. Try direct mail
  5. Be active in the community

The key is consistent practice and planning for the best results. Know your area, and listen to your gut instincts. Don’t feel pressured to do it if it doesn’t feel right for your business. There are hundreds of other ways to prospect. If canvassing a neighborhood isn’t your jam, digital door knocking is a great way to get your “foot in the door.”

Other pro tips

  • Use tools like @homesnappro with smart analytics to sharpen your game and identify homes that are “Ready to list.”
  • Open house events are great to door knock around.
  • Remember to lean into building your brand awareness in the neighborhood beforehand for better results.

This debate is far from over. As technology and sales practices continue to grow and change in this pivotal market shift, there will always be two sides to the door-knocking coin. I look forward to the next round, and I encourage everyone to keep sharing perspectives, alternatives and best practices around this topic. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below.

Together we can keep knocking on both digital and IRL doors to connect with our future client base.

Rachael Hite is a former agent, a business development specialist, fair housing advocate, copy editor, and is currently perfecting her long game selling homes in a retirement community in Northern Virginia. You can connect with her about life, marketing, and business on Instagram 

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×