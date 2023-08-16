A months-long debate with self-proclaimed, door-knocking champion Ernesto Vargas culminated at ICLV in “The great door-knocking debate.” Here are our top five takeaways.

Over the past several months, we have covered door knocking from every possible angle. It all began in April when Ralph Yarl, a 16-year-old Black teenager, went to pick up his brothers, knocked at the wrong door, and was shot twice by the homeowner. Within a week, another young person, a 20-year-old white woman, got lost and went to the wrong house while trying to find a friend’s home; she was also shot.

That’s when I wrote an op-ed on Inman about retiring door knocking for good.

“These days, telling your agents to door knock for new business isn’t just dated advice, but it could also be a deadly endeavor. In a world where gun violence is in our headlines daily, it’s time to retire this technique for good,” I wrote.

Since that first post, we’ve covered a wealth of content, insights and resources from a variety of perspectives banked for your education right here on Inman.

Don’t do it

How to be safe and strategy-driven

Not sure where you stand?

At Inman Connect Las Vegas last week, this all culminated onstage. Inman’s head of contributors Dani Vanderboegh moderated “The great door knocking debate,” featuring DOORA’s Ernesto Vargas (pro door knocking) and myself (anti-door knocking), where we ran through all the angles in a live debate.

Top door-knocking takeaways

The final results? Although we jokingly agreed to disagree, we did have five significant takeaways on the topic:

The key is consistent practice and planning for the best results. Know your area, and listen to your gut instincts. Don’t feel pressured to do it if it doesn’t feel right for your business. There are hundreds of other ways to prospect. If canvassing a neighborhood isn’t your jam, digital door knocking is a great way to get your “foot in the door.”

Other pro tips

Use tools like @homesnappro with smart analytics to sharpen your game and identify homes that are “Ready to list.”

Open house events are great to door knock around.

Remember to lean into building your brand awareness in the neighborhood beforehand for better results.

This debate is far from over. As technology and sales practices continue to grow and change in this pivotal market shift, there will always be two sides to the door-knocking coin. I look forward to the next round, and I encourage everyone to keep sharing perspectives, alternatives and best practices around this topic. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below.

Together we can keep knocking on both digital and IRL doors to connect with our future client base.

Rachael Hite is a former agent, a business development specialist, fair housing advocate, copy editor, and is currently perfecting her long game selling homes in a retirement community in Northern Virginia. You can connect with her about life, marketing, and business on Instagram