After a roughly four-year run with Compass, the 18-person team has returned to Fox & Roach. The team closed more than $73 million in sales volume in the last year.

Mega team The Bob Kelley Team has returned to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach Realtors after a roughly four-year run with Compass, the brokerage announced on Tuesday.

The 18-person team, which is led by long-time Realtor Bob Kelley, has closed more than $73 million in sales volume in the last year. Prior to its move to Compass, the team had been with BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors for about three years.

“The decision to return to Fox & Roach is about aligning ourselves with a company that allows us to do what we do best — supporting homebuyers and sellers across the region,” Kelley said in a statement. “The real estate market is constantly evolving, and now more than ever, it is important to be part of a brokerage with deep local roots and best-in-class resources and support.”

Kelley has been in the industry since 2004, and during that time has grown his team so that its market reach expands outward from Philadelphia and its suburban counties, as well as Southern New Jersey. The team’s specialties include new construction, investment properties and relocations.

“With unparalleled knowledge of the local market and their above and beyond commitment to the buyers and sellers they serve, the Bob Kelley Team perfectly exemplifies the mission of Fox & Roach,” Larry Flick V, Fox & Roach Realtors’ CEO, said in a statement. “Our priority is providing Bob and his team and all our sales professionals with everything they need so they can accomplish all of their goals — personal and professional.”

The team rejoins Fox & Roach Realtors’ Blue Bell sales office located in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. The team’s members also include Elizabeth Abiaad, Kathy Givigliano, Barbara Grosso, Devon Kelly, Stephanie Krawulski, Jonathan Marshall, Elizabeth Marshall, Matthew Mulray, Anthony Philipps, Jerry Pickett, Laura Prior, Scott Rego, Michele Terrelonge, Theresa Underwood, Jaime Venarchik, Anthony White, Iris Zettler and Team Administrator Jessica Farrell.

“As the Bob Kelley Team has grown in size and in stature, it is important for the success of their team to partner with a leader in the industry that can help them to yield the greatest results over time,” Brad Patt, Fox & Roach Realtors’ regional president said in a statement. “The move is an excellent fit, with Bob’s reputation as a talented and knowledgeable sales professional aligning directly with our company’s dedication to providing an exceptional experience to homebuyers and sellers.”

The head of the Blue Bell sales office also expressed excitement at the team’s return.

“I am thrilled to welcome Bob Kelley and his highly respected team of sales professionals back home to Fox & Roach Realtors,” Sales Leader Anne Tulloch said in a statement. “We are confident they will continue on a trajectory of success, and we look forward to working with them to grow their business even further.”

Fox & Roach Realtors has more than 5,000 sales professionals and more than 500 employees across 75 offices in the Tri-State area. It was recently recognized as the No. 1 company across the national Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network for the eighth consecutive year.

