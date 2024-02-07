The broker and CEO said the forthcoming Netflix series that follows SERHANT. would “totally redefine the genre” but did not specify a release date.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday night, broker and CEO Ryan Serhant discussed his new book, an upcoming Netflix series, his growing family and repping Cohen in his own upcoming real estate deal.

The media appearance coincided with the release date of Serhant’s latest book, Brand It Like Serhant: Stand Out From the Crowd, Build Your Following, and Earn More Money. The book takes readers through Serhant’s three-step process for building a brand from the ground up and features interviews with well-established entrepreneurs, as well as worksheets so that readers can map out their own branding plans.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ryan Serhant (@ryanserhant)

Cohen said he “loved” Serhant’s appearance on the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That over the summer but suggested he was also looking forward to seeing him in an upcoming Netflix series about his brokerage, SERHANT.

“And you’re going to be playing yourself on Netflix soon, right?” Cohen asked.

“Wow, that’s a way of putting it out there, officially,” Serhant confirmed. “You’re the first to know that we’re coming back to TV, baby!”

Serhant did not reveal a release date for the show, which, according to reports from September, was operating under the working title House of SERHANT. However, he did say it would be “coming very soon.”

“But it’s not going to be one of those Netflix fake reality shows; this is going to be a real reality show,” Cohen said. “You’re bringing the real to reality on Netflix.”

“Yeah,” Serhant replied. “It’s based in New York; it follows our company. It’s wild — it’s unlike anything I’ve ever done. I think it’s going to totally redefine the genre.”

During the “Clubhouse Catch Up” segment of the show, Cohen also said that Serhant will be representing him in his own real estate sale sometime soon.

“You’re gonna sell my place,” Cohen said, “at the price you said we could get for it.”

Serhant confirmed that, although the price Cohen asked for was “high,” he would be selling his home for him.

During the rapid-fire question segment, Serhant also confirmed that he watched Selling Sunset and thought the show was “fun,” and that the cast member from Million Dollar Listing that he was most recently in touch with by text was likely Fredrik Eklund.

“What is your current relationship with Fredrik like?” Cohen asked.

“It’s, it’s, it’s, it’s interesting,” Serhant stammered. “Yeah.”

