The 16-member team led by Sarah and Mark Raumaker closed $86 million in sales volume last year and has sold more than $260 million in sales volume since its founding in 2018.

Ryan Serhant’s eponymous brokerage has launched into a new Florida market with the addition of The Home Squad team, formerly of eXp Realty, the brokerage has informed Inman.

The addition of the 16-member team brings SERHANT. to Orlando, Florida, and marks the first team move of this size from eXp Realty to SERHANT. Prior to the team’s move, the brokerage already had an existing presence in Miami and Palm Beach County.

“We’re excited to expand into the Orlando market,” SERHANT. founder, CEO and broker Ryan Serhant said in a statement. “We welcome The Home Squad to SERHANT., and it’s a great example of the influx of talented, proven teams joining SERHANT. When we add agents from both traditional and non-traditional brokerages, it’s validating and a testament to how our model is working and unlike any other.”

Team leaders and married couple Sarah and Mark Raumaker began their real estate careers at Keller Williams in 2016 after transitioning from careers in acting. The couple moved to eXp in 2018 and launched The Home Squad team.

In 2023, the team closed $86 million in sales volume, and has sold more than $260 million in sales volume since its founding.

“In SERHANT., we’ve found much more than just a brokerage,” Mark Raumaker said in a statement sent to Inman. “The firm showed a genuine interest in supporting The Home Squad’s vision and growth and is a relationship based on mutual respect, investment, and a shared goal of achieving excellence in the real estate industry.

“While looking for a brokerage, we wanted a partner that would invest in our growth as much as we do, not just offering financial incentives,” Raumaker continued. “A core focus for The Home Squad has always been agent development and empowerment, and we believe this mutual philosophy that we share with SERHANT. is essential for a thriving and sustainable real estate business.”

Last week, SERHANT. also announced the notable addition of the New York-based David Rosen Team to the brokerage’s ranks. A number of New York City’s top producers also left Corcoran to launch The Luxury Alliance Team at SERHANT. at the end of 2023.

