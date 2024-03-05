Kathy Kaye and Lorraine Baker each have about two decades of industry experience and bring roughly $200 million each in career sales volume to the firm. Kaye joins from Compass, Baker from Douglas Elliman.

Kathy Kaye and Lorraine Baker, two luxury veteran agents previously of Compass and Douglas Elliman, respectively, have joined Coldwell Banker Warburg, the firm has informed Inman exclusively.

“Lorraine is a powerhouse in the Manhattan luxury scene, boasting almost two decades of expertise, and Kathy is synonymous with excellence and her extensive knowledge of Manhattan luxury and new developments across the city make her an unstoppable force,” Kevelyn Guzman, regional vice president of Coldwell Banker Warburg, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to have Kathy and Lorraine join our Coldwell Banker family.”

Both Kaye and Baker bring $200 million each in career sales volume to the firm.

Kaye’s real estate career has spanned roughly two decades, and her expertise encompasses luxury and new development sales and marketing. Most recently, Kaye was a broker at Compass for about five years. Prior to that, her experience includes serving as president of Sotheby’s International Realty Development Advisors and senior vice president for The Related Companies. Kaye’s interests include volunteering as a board member of the City of Hope’s East End Chapter/Jeanne Kaye League and being involved in the SAG-AFTRA Foundation.

“Throughout my career, I have always respected Warburg’s esteemed presence in the Manhattan market, and I am very excited to join the prestigious Coldwell Banker Warburg Global Luxury team,” Kaye said in a statement.

Baker’s real estate career, too, has spanned nearly two decades, which she spent as a salesperson at Douglas Elliman. Prior to launching her real estate career, Baker spent years gaining experience in banking and sales, including as a CFO in Silicon Valley. In more recent years, Baker has performed in the top 5 percent of Douglas Elliman agents, and her team, The Baker Dellinger Team, was ranked No. 351 of small teams in New York State by sales volume, according to the most recent RealTrends rankings.

“I am proud to be now affiliated with Coldwell Banker Warburg,” Baker said in a statement. “Its distinguished reputation locally, combined with an incredible and interconnected network of offices across the U.S., is most advantageous.”

Douglas Elliman wished Baker well in the new endeavor.

“Douglas Elliman wishes Lorraine all the best in her new venture,” the firm said in a statement emailed to Inman.

Compass added regarding Kaye, “We are focused on maintaining a high bar for being a Compass agent and prioritizing attracting high-performing agents. At the same time, agents who take opportunities outside of Compass often find their way back. We wish Kathy nothing but the best.”

Coldwell Banker Warburg has brought on agents from a variety of backgrounds and years of experience, including Andrea Saturno-Sanjana, Michael Yehuda, Alana Lindsay, Dan Ragone, Victoria Adamo, Corrina Drost, Christopher Hall and Sally Chame.

Compass and Douglas Elliman have also made notable agent acquisitions in the New York City area recently, with Compass bringing on Tom Postilio and Mickey Conlon and Douglas Elliman bringing on the SAEZFROMM team in the first months of 2024.

Email Lillian Dickerson