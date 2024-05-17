CheckMy Resident by Modives is software that makes it easy for landlords and property managers to verify renters’ insurance, Inman tech reviewer Craig Rowe writes.

CheckMy Resident is insurance verification software for property managers.

Platforms: Web; fully mobile responsive

Ideal for: Property managers, landlords, investors

Top selling points:

Consumer-friendly workflow

Purpose-built

Risk management benefits

Scalable

Major provider integrations

Top concern:

I’m only concerned about how the software enters the sales cycle. Could overzealous users deploy it too soon? And how does the tenant’s data get into the greater management database? Minor concerns, really.

What you should know

CheckMy Resident is one of a few insurance verification products built by a company called Modives (“Motives”) that allows users, particularly landlords and property managers (PM), to ensure approved tenants have insurance. The software alleviates the risk of manual effort, which can be easily side-stepped by the applicant, usually by canceling it after approval or during the lease term. It also requires a lot of emails, calls and manual data submissions to any number of possible providers.

The software can be used by a single-family rental owner as easily as it can be by an institutional landlord. Both can benefit from its clear, tenant-confirmed, graphical breakdowns and see which applications are pending, which are just underway and, perhaps best of all, the depth of coverage. The software alerts the user if the tenant’s policy isn’t adequate.

Any communications about a tenant’s status can be sent via email or text to the property manager and also to the tenant as they step through the path to occupancy. It signifies when the policy has been paid, and if a person doesn’t have a provider in mind, the software offers suggestions.

CheckMy Resident has two-way integrations in place with all the large names in the business, allowing applicants to easily enter their information within a single interface. The user experience is crisp and navigable, a benefit of being such a niche product not beholden to superfluous features or “nice-to-haves.” Get in there, use it, and move on.

Because most apartment communities differ in what amenities they offer and, thus, what they cost to operate, the software’s insurance coverage approval mechanisms can be adjusted accordingly.

Policies are tracked per apartment number, and any changes made trigger alerts to the administrators. It also keeps a policy’s declarations page on hand, pulled straight from the policy integration, meaning it doesn’t have to be emailed or dropped off for scanning.

Yeah, that’s kind of it. It’s good stuff. I’ve made it known for years that I enjoy products with a singular mission aimed at bettering the workday of a real estate industry stakeholder. Renting is now a permanent residency choice for millions of Americans, and technology providers are surging to support the leasing infrastructure.

In the past few weeks, I’ve seen AI that can track down delinquent renters, automate daily community operations, track tenant payments for credit reporting and set aside down payment savings. Although niche offerings can have trouble growing on their own, what they offer can become attractive to enterprise players.

Modives, though, already has plans to avoid growth challenges. Its software can be used by rental car providers and auto dealerships. It can then grow into super niche verticals, like RV rentals (a significant business in the western United States), large equipment leasing and facility rentals, among other similar needs.

For now, though, it’s smart, lightweight software for owner-operators and property management companies.

