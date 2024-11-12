Sam DeLay and Cole Billings led the No. 2 team in Bend for volume among medium teams and No. 1 for sides with 112 last year. They’re launching their brokerage on the Side platform.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

One of the top teams in the state of Oregon is departing from Sotheby’s International Realty to launch its own new boutique brokerage on the Side platform.

Sam DeLay and Cole Billings took their six-person team, which transacted over $98 million in sales volume in 2023, and launched Varsity Real Estate, a representative from Side told Inman.

DeLay and Billings, who typically focus on central Oregon, specialize in luxury homes around Bend and surrounding resort and semi-rural towns. Their team was No. 3 in Oregon among medium teams for 2023 and No. 6 for sides, according to RealTrends.

They were No. 2 in Bend for volume among medium teams and No. 1 for sides with 112 last year.

“Sam and Cole are longstanding Central Oregon community members seeking to build a generational, cornerstone company within the community,” Side said in a statement. “They’re committed to the overall growth and well-being of Central Oregon and believe in the collective power of collaboration and relationship-building across the industry.”

The Varsity Real Estate website is still getting fleshed out, but DeLay and Billings made clear they’re looking to expand their team.

“This group is flush with grit, we know how to hustle to ensure our clients have a competitive advantage in an ever-evolving market,” the team wrote.

Email Taylor Anderson

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×