One of the top teams in the state of Oregon is departing from Sotheby’s International Realty to launch its own new boutique brokerage on the Side platform.

Sam DeLay and Cole Billings took their six-person team, which transacted over $98 million in sales volume in 2023, and launched Varsity Real Estate, a representative from Side told Inman.

DeLay and Billings, who typically focus on central Oregon, specialize in luxury homes around Bend and surrounding resort and semi-rural towns. Their team was No. 3 in Oregon among medium teams for 2023 and No. 6 for sides, according to RealTrends.

They were No. 2 in Bend for volume among medium teams and No. 1 for sides with 112 last year.

“Sam and Cole are longstanding Central Oregon community members seeking to build a generational, cornerstone company within the community,” Side said in a statement. “They’re committed to the overall growth and well-being of Central Oregon and believe in the collective power of collaboration and relationship-building across the industry.”

The Varsity Real Estate website is still getting fleshed out, but DeLay and Billings made clear they’re looking to expand their team.

“This group is flush with grit, we know how to hustle to ensure our clients have a competitive advantage in an ever-evolving market,” the team wrote.

