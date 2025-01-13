Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

The countdown to Connect is on!

This week, it’s all about agents

Kick off 2025 at the leading event for real estate professionals on the East Coast: Inman Connect New York at the Hilton New York Midtown, Jan. 22-24, 2025.

At Inman Connect New York the greatest minds in real estate will converge for a summit on the state of the industry and where real estate is headed next.

We’re suiting up for growth in 2025

Register now to join us. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to learn from the experts, expand your network and begin 2025 on a growth trajectory.

Agent Connect: Who’s on stage, and what will you learn?

Our Agent Connect sessions are designed to address the most pressing issues and questions on the minds of today’s modern agent. From personal branding to consumer psychology, we’re unpacking the tips that will land you your next client and win their referral. The best part? Each session is just 15-20 minutes long, breaking down winning strategies into digestible and engaging discussions.

Featuring:

Kendall E Bonner, Esq., VP, Industry Relations and Strategic Partnerships at eXp Realty

Russ Cofano, President and CEO at Collabra Technology SphereBuilder

Christine Jacobsen, SVP, B2B marketing at Realtor.com

Undoubtedly, our industry has undergone some major changes in recent years. None, perhaps, are bigger than 2024’s NAR settlement decision which has changed how real estate deals are done — and the ripple effects of which will be felt for years to come. In this panel discussion, we’re examining some of those effects, including the impacts on agent practices, commission structures and agent-client relationships.

Featuring:

Giselle Ugarte, executive coach and talent manager, Action-Forward and The Talent Brokerage

Purchasing a home is an emotional journey in which the agent/client relationship is crucial. Learn how agents should tailor services to align with each client’s unique story, creating meaningful connections that develop trust and enhance the transaction experience.

Featuring:

Daniel Park, agent at Realty Executive Associates

Talia McKinney, agent at SERHANT.

Matt Lesser, senior partner at Leslie J. Garfield

A tough market can mean tough conversations with your clients. Agree to disagree? Discover the practical techniques for handling tough conversations with clients and colleagues. In this session, top producing agents teach communication best practices that foster understanding and preserve relationships — absolutely crucial in today’s market.

Featuring:

Frances Katzen, founder, The Katzen Team at Douglas Elliman

Santiago Arana, principal, The Agency

Bernadette Brennan, managing director, Serhant Commercial

Roh Habibi, broker, Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty

In today’s market it’s more important than ever to differentiate yourself from the competition with a compelling and authentic personal brand. In a session led by some true power players in the real estate business, we will discuss how to create a strong personal brand that effectively communicates your unique value proposition in order to attract and retain clients.

Featuring:

Jimmy Burgess, national team leader at Real



Fall back in love with real estate and start the year feeling inspired and motivated to build your business in 2025 and beyond. In a session led by Jimmy Burgess, one of the most innovative minds in real estate, we will share a mix of mindset and practical tips on getting excited about the business again. Prepare yourself to get unstuck!

Featuring:

Michelle Griffith, luxury broker at Douglas Elliman

Jennifer V. Lenz, managing director at Dolly Lenz Real Estate

Dolly Lenz, founder and CEO at Dolly Lenz Real Estate



Three powerhouse women lead this session on charting the course forward into real estate’s next era. In “Redefining the Industry” you will hear how these leaders are adapting their business plans to meet the moment and stay ahead. Stay agile; don’t get left behind!

View the complete agenda here and be sure to save these dynamic and inspiring sessions to your calendar. Take on your 2025 business goals with the confidence, coaching and connections gained at Inman Connect New York.

Invest in yourself and your future by registering now.