Real estate agents, stay ahead of the TikTok ban with expert advice from Jessi Healey. Explore alternatives like Xiaohongshu and Bluesky’s Flashes and learn how tools like YouTube Shorts can help you adapt and grow your marketing strategy.

Each week on Trending, digital marketer Jessi Healey dives into what’s buzzing in social media and why it matters for real estate professionals. From viral trends to platform changes, she’ll break it all down so you know what’s worth your time — and what’s not.

January is often a long, dull month, but not this year. With the TikTok ban still on the way (despite a probably-temporary reprieve), the ripple effects are being widely felt, and something new in the social media landscape seems to pop up every day.

This week, we take a look at new apps like Xiaohongshu (Red Book) and Flashes, leveraging powerful tools like YouTube Shorts, and navigating user trends on Meta platforms.

Are you ready to go red?

With TikTok coming and going, some users are migrating to another Chinese app, Red Note (Xiaohongshu, also known as Red Book). Recently, it became the most downloaded app and has welcomed an influx of what users call “TikTok refugees.” Chinese Xiaohongshu users are excited about the wave of American newcomers, posting welcome videos and even offering lessons in Mandarin for English speakers.

But is Xiaohongshu a good alternative for real estate agents? Probably not — at least for now. While agents with a TikTok following might find it worth exploring to see if their audience has moved there, the app currently lacks essential features like advertising options or the ability to include links in profiles.

Additionally, much of the app is in Mandarin, which can make navigation challenging for non-speakers, and Xiaohongshu will be subject to the same restrictions that TikTok is.

That said, staying aware of where your ideal clients are spending time is always valuable. Observing the content they engage with can help you create relatable, authentic content. Even without direct advertising, this could be an opportunity to connect with your audience in meaningful ways.

TikTok or not?

TikTok went dark and returned, but the looming ban is still a threat, as the Supreme Court has upheld the legislation requiring a sale or a ban. For now, it seems the app has a little more time to look for a solution.

Does that really affect real estate agents, though? Yes. The loss of the platform for marketing purposes could disrupt marketing strategies for 1 in 6 real estate agents, according to a report from the National Association of Realtors.

To adapt, real estate professionals must diversify and pivot to add platforms like Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts and Facebook Live while also leveraging email marketing, SEO-driven blogs and community engagement.

Cynthia Seifert, founder of KeyLeads, emphasizes the importance of resilience, stating, “Exploring alternative platforms will allow agents to continue creating engaging video content while diversifying their audience reach.” Staying agile will be key to navigating these changes and uncovering new opportunities for growth.

There is no guarantee that TikTok will be salvaged permanently. However, that doesn’t mean something can’t change.

Go short with YouTube

YouTube has long been the go-to platform for learning just about anything and remains the leader in long-form video content. However, YouTube Shorts — a feature similar to Instagram Reels or TikTok videos — has been gaining significant momentum.

With TikTok’s future still uncertain, YouTube Shorts offers a compelling alternative for creators and marketers. One of its key advantages is its seamless integration into YouTube’s platform, making it easy to repurpose content. Users can now take longer videos and quickly trim them into Shorts, saving time while maximizing their content’s reach.

For real estate agents, this is an incredibly powerful and convenient tool. Video content is one of the most engaging forms of marketing, and, with YouTube Shorts, agents can create bite-sized, impactful videos that showcase properties, share tips or highlight local market insights.

If you’re not already leveraging video in your strategy, now is the perfect time to start. Platforms like YouTube Shorts make it easier than ever to reach and engage with your audience.

Bluesky gets flashy

A new photo-sharing app called Flashes is coming soon, designed to work seamlessly with Bluesky, which now has over 27.5 million users. The new app is built with the same decentralized technology as Bluesky.

Flashes will be a separate app focused on sharing photos and videos. It offers a simple, familiar design, similar to popular apps like Instagram, but gives users more control through its open and decentralized system, providing a fresh way to connect online.

This new addition increases the appeal of Bluesky for many and could help push the platform as a viable marketing channel for real estate agents.

The great Meta exodus

In response to the TikTok ban and the latest developments in fact-checking on Meta, many users have opted to leave the platform completely in protest. It’s still not clear if this will hurt the advertising on Meta’s platforms like Facebook and Instagram, but it’s worth keeping an eye on.

It’s also another great reminder to always be pushing your audience to connect with you via your own website, blog and newsletter.

Takeaways for real estate agents:

Explore Xiaohongshu (Red Book) for audience insights, but don’t rely on it for advertising.

Monitor the TikTok situation closely — changes are still possible.

Build a strong presence on YouTube, especially with Shorts, to repurpose and maximize your video content.

Focus on growing your website, blog and email list to maintain control over your audience connections.

Stay agile and ready to adapt your marketing strategy to shifting platforms and trends.

Diversify your strategy, prioritize authentic connections and focus on platforms that align with your goals. By adapting to these changes, you can not only maintain your visibility but also uncover new opportunities to connect with your audience in meaningful and impactful ways.

Jessi Healey is a freelance writer and social media manager specializing in real estate. Find her on Instagram, LinkedIn, Threads, or Bluesky.