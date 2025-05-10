As Howard Hanna CEO Hoby Hanna offers his unvarnished opinions on NAR, we’re looking at other industry leaders who are calling for change while focused on growth.

Each week on The Download, Inman’s Christy Murdock takes a deeper look at the top-read stories of the week to give you what you’ll need to meet Monday head-on. This week: As Howard Hanna CEO Hoby Hanna offers his unvarnished opinions on NAR, we’re looking at other industry leaders who are calling for change while focused on growth.

Diplomacy is an essential element in the practice of real estate. After all, we’re always looking for win-win solutions, staying chill during intense negotiations and measuring our words when working with clients.

Sometimes, however, it’s time for some truth-telling and plain speaking, especially from those in positions of leadership and authority. That’s why this week, readers couldn’t get enough of Howard “Hoby” Hanna’s straight talk on the National Association of Realtors (NAR) commission lawsuit settlement and the brokerages, including his own, that were left high and dry.

In a wide-ranging two-part interview, Hanna discussed how he believes NAR’s MLS rules punish innovation, especially in the middle of a tough housing market, while making it harder for brokerages to compete against consolidating rivals with big public money to back them.

He also talked about Clear Cooperation, Internet Data Exchanges (IDX) and Virtual Office Websites (VOW), and told Inman why he’s thinking about leaving NAR and its affiliated MLSs.

“Am I leaving tomorrow?” Hanna asked. “No. But I am sitting back and saying NAR has to get its house in order. NAR has to focus on what they do best, which is homeownership advocacy. And I’ll sit back and watch a little bit and see how it plays out.”

Today on The Download, we’re looking at industry leadership, including those who are accomplishing big things while helping others make the most of new opportunities and those who are calling for change.

We’re also asking you to weigh in on this week’s Pulse question: What aspect of real estate has changed most in the past 5 years?

Treat real estate agents right, broker-owner Michelle Valverde writes, and results will follow, including brokerage growth and resilience.

Coach Melanie Klein profiles an industry leader who helps women leverage real estate as a wealth-building tool that provides long-term security, flexibility and the freedom to pursue their passions.

According to managing broker Spencer Krull, with mandatory buyer-broker agreements, it’s time for NAR to get rid of the “participation trophy” of procuring cause.

Many agents lack structure and support, branding expert Alyssa Stalker writes, but what they need is real business mentorship, repeatable systems, ongoing marketing education and more.