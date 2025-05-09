Treat real estate agents agents right, broker-owner Michelle Valverde writes, and results will follow, including brokerage growth and resilience.

This May marks Inman’s sixth annual Agent Appreciation Month. Look for profiles of top producers, opinions on the current state of the industry and tangible takeaways you can implement in your career today. Plus, the prestigious Future Leaders of Real Estate return this month, too.

The path to building a resilient real estate brokerage isn’t always linear, but it is always personal.

As a first-generation Filipino-American, my path began not in a boardroom, but at the front desk of a brokerage — answering phones, listening, learning. I didn’t inherit a playbook or a robust network. I had grit, curiosity and a relentless belief that I could build something of lasting value for myself and others with hard work.

Today, I’m a broker-owner, leading a team that reflects my drive and resilience. I built my brokerage not from shortcuts but from culture, clarity and an unwavering commitment to doing things differently.

In an industry that’s shifting faster than ever, broker-owners have a choice: evolve or be left behind. The future belongs to those bold enough to lead purposefully — who treat agents like the entrepreneurs they truly are, not just contractors.

The core of a resilient brokerage? Empowered people

Resilience is not built through rigid systems but by equipping people to thrive in uncertainty. Agents don’t want more rules; they want more tools, support and trust.

They want to know:

Who has my back when the market shifts?

What kind of leader am I following?

Do I have the freedom to grow my business my way?

If you can’t answer those questions clearly, you’re already losing them.

Culture is the model, not the add-on

Your culture is your business model. It keeps your agents engaged through market challenges, draws in top talent without cold call recruiting and sets your brokerage apart in a crowded landscape of lookalike competitors.

How do you build that kind of culture?

Clarity over clutter

Agents are overwhelmed with noise — tech, trends, training and TikToks. Cut through it by giving them a clear path forward.

Define your value pillars (what you do better than anyone else).

Streamline your offering (less is more).

Focus on results, not busy work.

Leadership today means making decisions that reduce confusion, not add to it.

Trust and ownership

Give agents the space to grow like real business owners.

Encourage personal branding within your platform.

Offer models of profit-sharing or vested equity opportunities.

Ditch the top-down control. Replace it with structured autonomy and mutual accountability.

When people feel ownership, they show up differently.

Build systems that scale; don’t just focus on numbers

Yes, systems matter — but only when they support connection and personal growth.

Provide smart tech (CRM, automation, back office) — but don’t let it replace mentorship.

Create frameworks for agent-led masterminds and collaboration.

Offer real-time, relevant coaching, not just outdated training modules.

Systems should amplify the culture, not override it.

Leadership that feels human

The strongest brokerages have a heartbeat. Your agents aren’t looking for a boss — they’re looking for a builder, a guide and a visionary.

Stay approachable. Be in the field with them.

Celebrate wins. Talk openly about losses.

Set a tone that’s grounded, hopeful and unapologetically real.

Your leadership style is your culture. Don’t fake it. Live it.

What empowerment actually looks like

True empowerment isn’t just giving agents more tools. It’s about giving them:

A voice in the business

A roadmap for growth

A place where they feel seen, supported and stretched.

It’s creating a space where people don’t just want to stay — they want to build.

You don’t need to be the biggest. You need to be the boldest

Resilient brokerages aren’t built on flashy tech stacks or big promises. They’re built through quiet consistency, intentional leadership and people-first systems.

If you’re willing to shift from managing agents to empowering entrepreneurs, from enforcing policies to fostering ownership, you’ll build something that doesn’t just survive a changing market. You’ll create something that defines it.

Start with culture. Stay with clarity. Grow with your people

Your future brokerage isn’t out there somewhere — it’s already in the room. You just have to build it with intention.

Following her success leading a team, Michelle Valverde opened her own brokerage in 2021. Connect with Michelle on LinkedIn.