Whether you lead a team, brokerage or mentor new agents, it’s time to ask whether we’re preparing them for long-term success, Josh Ries writes.

There is a popular sales idea you have probably heard before: People buy with emotion and justify with logic. It’s not wrong; emotion is a huge part of decision-making. But the way we apply this idea in real estate training for new agents might be doing more harm than good.

In many traditional programs, agents are taught to lean into the emotional side, get the “yes,” and then help clients rationalize their choice after the fact. That is fine for short-term wins, but in real estate, where trust and long-term relationships are everything, it can backfire.

What if, instead, we trained agents to help clients reach a logical, informed decision before they sign? Not to remove the emotional side, because buying or selling a home will always be emotional, but to make sure the logic is there from Step 1. That way, there is no “convincing” to do later and no buyer’s remorse to smooth over.

Why the old real estate training model falls short

A transactional sales approach focuses on creating urgency, tapping into excitement and closing quickly. It’s built for speed, not for the kind of trust that keeps clients coming back.

The challenge with this model is that emotion is unstable. The thrill of finding “the one” can fade when the inspection report comes in or when a seller starts calculating their net proceeds. If logic never entered the conversation early on, the agent is left fighting to hold the deal together later.

This is where a consultative approach changes the game. Instead of trying to steer clients toward your goal, you guide them toward their own.

You make space for emotion but anchor the decision in facts, trade-offs and a plan they understand.

Training agents to spot emotion-first thinking

If we want agents to help clients balance emotion with logic, we first have to train them to see when a client is leaning too far into feelings. This does not require psychology jargon — just awareness of certain cues.

Language shifts : When clients focus only on “love,” “hate” or “must have” without mentioning practical needs.

Rushed decisions : When they want to make an offer or reject one without asking about the numbers or conditions.

Overreaction to small details : When something like paint color or staging overshadows the bigger picture.

These are signals that the emotional brain is in charge. In those moments, a skilled agent can slow things down and bring the conversation back to the logical side, not by dismissing feelings, but by introducing information that balances them out.

How to guide clients back to logic

This is not about lecturing or flooding clients with data. It is about asking the right questions and providing clear, relevant facts that connect directly to their goals. Asking these questions forces the client to engage the logical side of the brain, which we know shuts down the emotional override.

For example, if a buyer falls in love with a home but has not considered how the monthly payment fits their budget, an agent could ask:

“Do you want me to run these numbers side-by-side with the last home we looked at so you can see the difference?”

If a seller is emotionally attached to their list price, the agent might say:

“Can I show you how similar homes in your area performed over the last 60 days so we can see where yours fits in?”

By framing information as a tool for the client, not a tactic for the sale, you create a space where they can pause, process and decide with both their heart and their head engaged.

The long-term impact of consultative real estate training

When new agents are taught to recognize and respond to emotional-first decision-making, they develop skills that go far beyond closing a single deal.

Fewer post-decision regrets : Clients who understand their decision logically are less likely to back out or second-guess.

Stronger trust : Clients feel respected and heard, not managed or manipulated.

More referrals : People remember the professional who helped them make a confident decision, not just the one who got them to sign.

Over time, this style builds a reputation for clarity, calm and competence, qualities that stand out in a high-pressure industry.

Why this matters now

In today’s market, buyers and sellers are facing more uncertainty than ever. Rates, prices and competition are constantly shifting. In that kind of environment, decisions made purely on emotion are fragile.

By training agents to blend emotional connection with logical grounding, we equip them to guide clients through volatile conditions without losing momentum. It’s not about removing excitement; it’s about making sure that excitement has a foundation.

A shift worth making

If you lead a team, run a brokerage or mentor new agents, it is worth asking: Is real estate training set up for the quick “yes” or the long-term “thank you”?

The first approach can close a deal. The second can build a career. And in real estate, where relationships drive success, the agents who can guide clients from excitement to informed commitment will always have the advantage.