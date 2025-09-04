As the seasons change, you may be doubting your prior planning, coach Darryl Davis writes, but real estate success comes from making a commitment and sticking to it.

As summer winds down and September rolls in, there’s a noticeable shift in energy. Kids go back to school, schedules get more structured and the air itself feels different — crisp, fresh, like change is coming. Fall has always been a season of transition, and for real estate agents, it’s also a reminder: The year isn’t over, but the clock is ticking.

This is the season where doubt can creep in. Did I do enough prospecting over the summer? Am I pricing my listings right? Should I pivot my strategy before the year ends? Second-guessing yourself is part of being human — but too much of it keeps agents stuck.

That’s where one of my favorite role models comes in: Walt Disney.

The mouse that changed everything

On my desk, I keep a small bronze statue of Walt Disney holding Mickey’s hand. Funnily enough, the original statue is entitled “Partners.” Every time I glance at it, I’m struck by one thing: The sheer boldness of Walt’s decision. A mouse isn’t exactly the obvious choice for a corporate mascot. He could have chosen a dog, a lion or any number of “safer” options. But Walt picked Mickey — and once he did, he was all in.

Did he second-guess himself? Probably. But the difference is that Walt didn’t stay in doubt. He didn’t hedge his bets. He committed to the mouse, nurtured the idea and backed it with action and belief until it became one of the most recognizable icons on the planet.

That’s the lesson for real estate professionals: Success isn’t about always making the “perfect” choice. It’s about committing to the choices you make and putting your full weight behind them.

Stop second-guessing yourself. 5 steps for making solid decisions

So, how do you apply that mindset to your business this season? Let’s break it down into steps.

Step 1: Decide with clarity (then stop waffling)

Real estate agents lose massive amounts of time and energy by sitting in limbo — overthinking farming areas, tweaking marketing endlessly or constantly debating which lead generation platform to use.

Clarity doesn’t mean perfection. It means choosing a path and giving yourself permission to move forward.

Example: Let’s say you’re debating between focusing on FSBOs or expireds. Both are viable. But if you spend three months researching, analyzing and waiting for the “right moment,” you’ve already lost a quarter of the year. Instead, pick one, dive in and adjust later if needed.

Pro tip for agents: Before the leaves finish turning this fall, decide on one thing you’ll commit to — whether it’s a marketing channel, a prospecting strategy or a niche. Write it down. Put a date on it. And then stop revisiting the decision every week.

Step 2: Commit fully (no half measures)

Once you’ve made a decision, it’s time to go all in. Walt Disney didn’t pitch Mickey halfway — he bet his reputation and career on it.

In real estate, “halfway” shows up as inconsistent prospecting, sporadic follow-up or dabbling in a marketing plan without truly backing it. Agents who succeed are the ones who keep showing up — day after day, season after season.

Example: If you commit to geographic farming, don’t just mail one postcard and hope for results. (Trust me, that one-and-done thing has never worked out for anyone.) Create a 12-month campaign. Schedule door knocks, host community events, and become the face of that neighborhood. Full commitment transforms “maybe” into momentum.

Pro tip for agents: Think of your fall strategy like planting bulbs for spring flowers. You don’t toss one tulip bulb in the ground and expect a full garden. You plant consistently, water consistently and wait for the payoff. Real estate choices work the same way.

Step 3: Embrace your choices with conviction

You know the truth is that clients (and potential clients) can smell hesitation. If you’re second-guessing your pricing recommendation, they’ll feel it. If you’re uncertain about your own value, they’ll question it.

Conviction is contagious. When you fall in love with your choices, others will too.

Example: Picture two agents presenting a listing price. One says, “Well, I think we should list somewhere in this range, but it’s really up to you.”

The other says, “Based on the comps, buyer demand and my experience, this range positions you to get the best return. If we list at the higher end, here’s the potential upside — and here are the risks. If we list at the lower end, here’s how it could play out. My professional recommendation is to position here within the range, but ultimately, it’s your decision.”

See the difference? Both agents offered a range, but one came across as uncertain while the other projected confidence, expertise and partnership.

Pro tip for agents: When presenting a range, frame it as options with consequences. That way, sellers feel empowered, but they also clearly understand your professional opinion and why it matters. Rehearse this dialogue until it feels natural, so you’re calm and confident in the moment.

Step 4: Reframe ‘wrong choices’ as lessons

One fear that keeps agents paralyzed is the fear of being wrong. What if I pick the wrong CRM? What if I invest in the wrong lead source?

Here’s the truth: There are no wasted choices. Even the “wrong” ones teach you something that strengthens your business.

Walt Disney faced bankruptcies, flopped ventures and projects that failed. But each one taught him something that fed into the next success.

Example: Maybe you committed to hosting open houses every weekend and didn’t generate the leads you hoped for. Was it a wasted effort? Not if you analyze what didn’t work — timing, promotion, follow-up — and adjust for next time.

Pro tip for agents: Instead of labeling something a “bad choice,” ask: What did this teach me? How will this make my next decision stronger? That shift alone keeps you moving forward instead of stuck.

Step 5: Align choices with your bigger vision

This is the season of harvest. Farmers don’t just plant randomly — they choose crops based on the harvest they want later. Agents need to do the same.

Example: If your goal is to build a referral-based business, every choice should support that — client appreciation events, consistent communication, stop-bys and value-driven marketing. If your goal is fast growth, your choices may lean more toward aggressive prospecting and online lead systems.

Pro tip for agents: Before making a choice, ask: “Does this move me closer to the kind of business and life I want in the next 12 months?” If the answer is yes, commit. If not, let it go.

The fall takeaway

Fall is a season of transition, but it’s also a season of commitment. Just as trees don’t cling to their leaves, you can’t cling to indecision. Success comes from making choices, committing to them and showing up with conviction.

This September, stop second-guessing yourself. Pick your mouse. Commit to your farm, your strategy, your dialogues, your business. Love the choices you’ve made — and keep moving forward.

Because at the end of the day, it’s not about whether every decision was flawless. It’s about whether you went all in. That’s what turns doubt into direction and choices into a career worth smiling about.

Inman’s most popular theme month is back, Back to Basics. All September, real estate professionals from across the country share what’s working for them right now, how they’ve evolved their systems and tools, and where they’re investing personally and professionally to drive growth in 2025 and beyond.