Don’t be a secret agent in your market. Coach Darryl Davis shares why being visible can be fun, fulfilling and vital to the growth of your real estate business.

There’s something oddly common in real estate: Agents who get licensed, print business cards, maybe even design a shiny logo … and then vanish into stealth mode. They whisper their career change to a few friends, quietly hope referrals will magically roll in, and post once on Facebook: “Excited to announce I’ve joined XYZ Realty!”

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL SURVEY FOR AUGUST

And then? Crickets.

Why? Because they’re playing secret agent, invisible in their market. And here’s the truth: If nobody knows you’re in real estate, do you even have a business?

The secret agent syndrome

Secret agents in our industry come in a few flavors:

The perfectionist agent waits until their website, headshot and branding are “just right” before making a move.

The fearful agent worries about what friends and family will think if they’re not instantly successful.

The passive agent hopes that simply having a license will make their phone ring.

But here’s the problem: Houses don’t sell in silence. Communities don’t remember you if they never see you. Success in this business has always been about one thing: visibility.

Visibility is everything

Think about the brands you trust: Nike, Apple, Starbucks. They don’t sit quietly in the corner, hoping you’ll notice them. They put themselves in front of you — over and over — until they’re top of mind.

Now, no one’s saying you need a Super Bowl ad, but here’s the kicker: Real estate is no different. Clients choose the agent they’ve seen, heard and connected with. Not the one hiding behind a logo file on their desktop.

Teaching moment: Visibility creates familiarity. Familiarity creates trust. And trust creates clients.

‘But I don’t want to be salesy …’

I know, I know! I get it, believe me. This is one of the most common things I hear when I talk to agents. They’re afraid that by being visible, they’ll come off pushy, desperate or spammy.

Here’s the truth: Visibility is not about pressure — it’s about presence.

You don’t need to shout “Buy a house with me!” from every rooftop. You simply need to show up consistently, in a service-minded and service-oriented way, so when someone is ready to buy or sell, you’re the first name that comes to mind.

The fear factor

Let’s dig deeper. Why do so many agents stay in secret mode?

Fear of judgment: “What if I fail and everyone knows?”

Fear of rejection: “What if people think I’m bothering them?” (This is way more common than you might think.)

Fear of imperfection: “What if I don’t have the right words, look or marketing yet?”

Here’s the thing: Clients aren’t looking for perfection. They’re looking for a professional. And professionals show up, flaws and all. In fact, that human factor is, for the most part, endearing!

Teaching moment: Fear shrinks your world. Visibility expands it. You can’t build a business on what-ifs — you build it on who knows.

From secret to seen: Practical moves

So how do you step out of the shadows without feeling like a walking billboard? Here are five moves to flip the switch:

1. Announce your career boldly (not just once)



Don’t whisper it. Share it across your platforms, in conversations and, yes, multiple times. People forget. Remind them.

2. Start conversations daily



You don’t need a megaphone — just genuine chats. Ask neighbors about their plans, comment thoughtfully on social posts and weave real estate naturally into your life. From grocery store to Home Depot aisle to community festivals — all of it.

3. Use visibility tools (without overthinking)



Yard signs, postcards, door drops, stop-bys — these aren’t gimmicks. They’re reminders that you’re in this incredible industry and you’re ready, willing and happily able to provide a valuable service.

4. Be consistent, not sporadic



Posting once and ghosting won’t cut it. Weekly communication — social, email, calls — keeps you in circulation.

5. Practice sharing your value



Visibility isn’t just about being seen — it’s about being remembered. Work on how you explain what you do and why it matters so that you can confidently, not shyly, express that and be proud of your chosen work.

The competitive edge

Let’s be real: In today’s market, with lawsuits, commission changes and endless competition, the “secret agent” can’t survive. Sellers and buyers aren’t handing business to the invisible. They’re choosing the agent who showed up, educated them and stayed present.

Visibility isn’t optional anymore. It’s the edge that separates the agents on stage from the ones still sitting in the audience.

3 daily visibility questions

Want to test yourself? At the end of each day, ask:

Did at least 5 people hear from me today about real estate? Not an email blast — actual, human connection.

Did I put something out into the world that reminded people I’m in business? A post, a call, a stop-by, a card.

Did I practice or sharpen my ability to talk about real estate with clarity? Because visibility without skill is just noise.

The fun side of being seen

Here’s the part many agents miss: Once you get comfortable being visible, it’s actually fun. You start to feel more confident. You get those calls that begin with, “I keep seeing your stuff — you’re everywhere!” And your business shifts from chasing clients to attracting them. That’s when you know you’ve moved from secret agent to standout.

Take an agent I know as an example. She wasn’t shy when she started, but she also wasn’t showing up head-to-toe in real estate gear or shouting her career from the rooftops like she does today. Somewhere in that first year of connecting with her community, she realized that being visible wasn’t awkward — it was fun.

She leaned in more, put herself out there more boldly, and started treating her career like a celebration every day. Over time, that confidence and commitment made her stand out as someone people wanted to work with.

And that’s the real lesson here. This isn’t just about visibility for visibility’s sake. It’s about committing to building a career worth smiling about. When you enjoy what you do and let that joy show, your clients feel it, too. The people in your community connect with it.

Fun is magnetic — people naturally gravitate toward it. When you bring energy, passion and a sense of fun into your business, you stop being a secret agent and start becoming the professional everyone wants to be around — and hire.

I know some of this might sting. Maybe you saw yourself in the perfectionist, the fearful or the passive agent. That’s OK. Everything I’ve shared comes from the best place: Decades of coaching and hundreds of conversations with agents every single week. I’ve heard every “I’m just not ready” or “I’m too shy” there is.

But here’s the truth: You don’t get to build the business of your dreams by staying a secret. So, please stop playing secret agent. Start being the trusted professional your community actually sees.

Inman’s most popular theme month is back, Back to Basics. All September, real estate professionals from across the country share what’s working for them right now, how they’ve evolved their systems and tools, and where they’re investing personally and professionally to drive growth in 2025 and beyond.