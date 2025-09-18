With the addition of affiliate Corcoran Fischer Properties, the luxury-focused firm now has a presence in Frankfurt, Germany, where the European Central Bank and Deutsche Bank are both headquartered.

New York-headquartered brokerage Corcoran Group has made a significant step in its European expansion efforts with its move into one of the financial centers of Europe, Inman has learned exclusively.

Affiliating with Corcoran Fischer Properties, the luxury-focused firm now has a presence in Frankfurt, Germany, where the European Central Bank and Deutsche Bank are both headquartered. Founder and Managing Director Moritz Fischer will helm the new office.

“Frankfurt is a dynamic, international city with a thriving real estate market and a strong demand for upscale properties and premium service,” Corcoran Group President and CEO Pamela Liebman said in a statement. “Moritz and his experienced team bring deep local expertise, entrepreneurial energy and a shared commitment to the Corcoran brand’s values. We’re thrilled to welcome them as our first affiliate in Germany and look forward to their success in this exciting market.”

Fischer, who is a leading agent in Frankfurt, has about 10 years of real estate industry experience and was with Engel & Völkers before he decided to launch his own affiliate with Corcoran. Prior to becoming a real estate agent, Fischer was a sales rep in corporate and start-up environments.

Joining Fischer at the firm are lead agent Melanie Rettig and marketing expert Kim Fischer (who is Moritz Fischer’s sister), as well as a handful of other agents. The firm’s initial goal will be to establish Corcoran’s brand recognition while also growing its client network.

“Corcoran combines global reach with a human touch — two qualities that are essential in the premium segment of Frankfurt’s real estate market,” Moritz Fischer said in a statement. “We’re not just launching a name; we’re bringing a new level of energy, integrity and international perspective to how real estate is done in Frankfurt. With Corcoran’s support, we’re confident we can build something truly special for our clients and our city.”

The average home list price in Frankfurt is about €700,000 (roughly $830,680), according to a press release provided by Corcoran. As of June, property prices in the city were expected to rise by between 2 percent and 4 percent over the course of 2025, driven by demand and limited supply, according to international real estate investment website Investropa.

Germany’s real estate market recently began to recover from a slump that began in 2022 in response to the European Central Bank’s increasing interest rates in order to curb sharp inflation. During a low in 2023, home prices dropped by more than 10 percent. During the fourth quarter of 2024, home prices rose by 1.9 percent year over year, and during the first quarter of 2025, they rose by 3.8 percent year over year, Reuters reported.

“Frankfurt is a natural fit for the Corcoran brand,” Stephanie Anton, president of Corcoran Affiliates, said in a statement. “It’s a city that values quality, lifestyle and global connection — three characteristics intrinsic to Corcoran. Moritz and his affiliated agents are ideal partners to bring our brand to life in Germany, and we’re excited to support their growth.”

Frankfurt includes a mix of property types, from single-family homes to modern townhouses to luxury condos, all of which can shift between a contemporary aesthetic and old-world European craftsmanship.

Corcoran Fischer Properties has an office at Rohrbachstrasse 47 in Frankfurt’s Nordend-Ost district.

The outpost in Germany marks Corcoran’s 10th international affiliate (not including its affiliate in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico). The company recently teased a launch in Portugal, and is now actively operating in Europe, North America and the Caribbean.

