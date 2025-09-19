Every Friday, we round up the most popular, most read, most critical stories of the week to give you a quick catchup on the big headlines you might have missed in the hustle and bustle of the workweek. Here’s this week’s Top 5 as chosen by our readers.

Mark Sivek was due to become a member of the association’s Board of Directors in 2026, but was removed from all appointed positions after posting derogatory remarks on social media about late conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Just like the NCAA took advantage of athletes, Compass CEO Reffkin writes, Zillow, NAR and MLSs are just “monopolies that profit from work they don’t create.”

Adjust to the new rules of search when you optimize your online footprint for the way AI recognizes and recommends professionals, Jimmy Burgess writes.

Homebuyer loan applications flooded in last week at the second-highest level of the year. Demand for adjustable-rate mortgage loans is at the highest level since 2008.

Emilia Bechrakis Serhant, a former maritime lawyer and land title insurance agent, is transitioning into real estate sales, Inman has learned exclusively.

