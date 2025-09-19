Every Friday, we round up the most popular, most read, most critical stories of the week to give you a quick catchup on the big headlines you might have missed in the hustle and bustle of the workweek. Here’s this week’s Top 5 as chosen by our readers.

P.S. Don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the week’s top stories and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

Las Vegas Realtors removes incoming board member following inflammatory Charlie Kirk posts

“Welcome to Las Vegas” sign | Credit: Canva

Mark Sivek was due to become a member of the association’s Board of Directors in 2026, but was removed from all appointed positions after posting derogatory remarks on social media about late conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Robert Reffkin: This is real estate’s college sports moment

Robert Reffkin speaking at the 2023 Compass RETREAT | Credit: Compass

Just like the NCAA took advantage of athletes, Compass CEO Reffkin writes, Zillow, NAR and MLSs are just “monopolies that profit from work they don’t create.”

How to become the agent AI recommends in your market

A robot and a real estate agent

Adjust to the new rules of search when you optimize your online footprint for the way AI recognizes and recommends professionals, Jimmy Burgess writes.

Homeowners rush to refinance as mortgage rates hit 2025 low

Homebuyer loan applications flooded in last week at the second-highest level of the year. Demand for adjustable-rate mortgage loans is at the highest level since 2008.

Ryan Serhant and wife team up as SERHANT. becomes family firm

Emilia Bechrakis Serhant and Ryan Serhant

Credit: SERHANT. Studios

Emilia Bechrakis Serhant, a former maritime lawyer and land title insurance agent, is transitioning into real estate sales, Inman has learned exclusively.

