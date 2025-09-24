Should your clients look at a condo or townhouse as their starter-home option? As with all things in real estate, location is everything.

Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

If you’re trying to help buyers thread the needle between affordability and prime location, a condominium or townhome may be high on your list of options. But which one offers the better home value growth potential? The answer depends on where you’re looking, according to research from Realtor.com.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL SURVEY FOR SEPTEMBER

Hannah Jones

Realtor.com Senior Economic Research Analyst Hannah Jones writes that, over the past decade, condo and townhome appreciation in the broader market has developed “almost in lockstep,” but townhomes have recently pulled ahead for buyers looking for a living option that’s similar to single-family homes without the single-family price tag.

“Townhomes are commanding a growing premium as buyers seek a house-like property when single-family homes are out of reach. In more affordable markets, condos — often concentrated in dense city centers — have captured stronger growth as buyers compete for limited housing options,” Jones said in Realtor.com’s report.

However, when breaking down condo vs. townhome values by region and micromarket, larger differences become evident.

In more affordable Midwest and Southern markets, condo price growth has outpaced that of townhomes over the past decade, with Midwest condo prices up 78.3 percent and Southern condos up 66.7 percent, compared to 70.7 percent and 53.1 percent respectively.

Alternatively, in the higher-cost Northeast and West, townhome values are up 80.5 percent and 83.8 percent respectively, compared to the only 58.6 percent and 78.9 percent gains for condos.

Aside from regional differences, condo values are favored in robust downtown areas, while townhomes appeal more in sprawling metropolitan markets, where buyers are looking for a more “house-like” property experience, but supply constraints put single-family homes out of reach.

Condo vs. townhome differentiators

One of the benefits townhome owners enjoy is ownership of both the structure and the land it sits on. In addition, because townhomes’ HOA fees are generally lower than condo fees, buyers may be able to get more bang for their homebuying budget.

“When looking at the two as investments side by side over 10 years, the appreciation could be similar, but paying an extra $300 to $500 a month [in fees] is a sunk cost of $36,000 to $60,000 that didn’t go toward your mortgage principal,” broker Joe Luciano, of RE/MAX Bentley’s, said in the Realtor.com’s report.

On the other hand, lifestyle amenities can make condos a more attractive proposition for some buyers, offering a powerful differentiator in downtown or resort markets. In-house concierge services plus wellness and fitness perks appeal to luxury and second-home buyers, who may be primarily focused on convenience.

Looking at long-term value, Realtor.com’s analysis argues that both condos and townhomes can offer strong returns, “just not always for the same reasons, or in the same places.”

Assuming a lack of significant zoning reform and single-family home development over the next decade, the report argues, both condos and townhomes are poised to see ongoing increases in demand. Tax incentives, safety concerns and reserve requirements will determine which type of housing comes out on top in terms of demand and subsequent appreciation.

Email Christy Murdock

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×