Bookending your conversations with polite greetings and salutations ensures that you’re communicating more effectively while building better relationships.

My mother was notorious for hanging up the phone without saying “goodbye,” a holdover from her decades of working in an office where they often communicated information on the fly, without the formalities of polite conversation. While we thought it was funny, I more than once had to make excuses for her when a friend asked, after calling the house, “Is your mother upset? She hung up on me!”

Greetings and farewells are, perhaps, the most overlooked aspects of real estate communication etiquette. After all, we focus so much on the ABC — always be closing — of it all, we take hellos and goodbyes for granted.

Yet these moments set the tone for professionalism, hospitality and trust in the real estate business, and provide those all-important first and last impressions that matter so much.

Polish up on your real estate communication etiquette

The problem: Rushing through connection

You’ve memorized your scripts and polished your sales pitch, but leaving openings and closings to chance can undermine the relationship you’re building with a new client or colleague. Rushing through conversations and connections can leave clients feeling undervalued and make every interaction feel like a transaction.

The solution: Polite conversational bookends

Good etiquette offers a competitive advantage, creating feelings of warmth, rapport and loyalty in the people you interact with every day. Aligning your communication with principles of politeness and hospitality is about more than good manners. Bookending your communication with polite hellos and goodbyes ensures that you are reinforcing your personal and professional connection with every conversation.

Practical guidance: How to do it well

In-person

Smile, make eye contact, and offer a genuine greeting. If this is your first time meeting, introduce yourself, and listen as the other person does the same.

Don’t rush straight into business. Acknowledge the person, and take time to listen to them before jumping in with what you assume they want to know.

When it’s time to exit, thank them for their time, and wish them well. Follow up afterward as needed, making reference to the time you spent together.

On the phone

Smile when you’re talking on the phone. You may or may not believe it, but a smile on your face comes through on the other end of the line and makes you sound more friendly and engaged.

If you’re the one who’s calling: Say “Hello,” identify yourself and ask, “Is this a good time?” before launching into your pitch or the information you’re providing.

If you’re the one answering the phone: Identify yourself with a professional greeting like “Hi, this is [your name] with [your real estate company name]. How can I help you today?”

When it’s time to hang up, be sure to ask if there’s anything else you can do or help with, then offer a pleasant “Have a great day. Goodbye” as you hang up.

Online (email, chat, video)

Start and close your email just as you would a letter with both a greeting and a professional closing.

Acknowledge the recipient of your communication, not just the task, with something similar to one of the following phrases:

I was just thinking about our last conversation and wanted to reach out.

Hope all is well with you today!

Hope you’re having a great week!

It was great seeing you last week!

Close with something friendly rather than just ending the email when you’re done communicating information. Remember, you’re talking to a person, not just ticking an item off your to-do list.

How to pace the interaction

Does it take a little more time to pace your interactions in this way? Well, yes. However, resisting the urge to “get it over with” is an important part of making your communication as effective and friendly as it can be.

By giving people time to settle in before you dive into your conversation, you gain the opportunity to get a read on them and determine what communication style will work best. Some people love small talk, while others want directness. Check out body language, and try to mirror the other person’s communication style and rhythm.

Remember that different people come from different contexts. A retired person who’s a little lonely might be open to a slower and friendlier communication style than an on-the-go mom who’s got five minutes to catch up before her toddler wakes up from a nap. Tailor your communication style to the cues you’re getting, while staying cordial.

Real estate communication etiquette isn’t fluff; it’s the foundation of the “know, like and trust” factor. Spend as much time polishing your communication bookends as you do polishing your pitch, and you’ll find that both become far more effective.

