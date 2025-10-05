Effective storytelling is the key to appealing to the world’s most discerning buyers with your luxury real estate marketing, Mike Collins writes.

When it comes to selling to the ultra-high-net-worth individual (UHNWI), the traditional playbook for luxury sales and marketing often falls short. As co-founder of IMI Worldwide Properties, I’ve seen firsthand how standard tactics rarely connect with this audience.

With more than three decades of experience positioning luxury residential communities for the world’s wealthiest buyers, my team and I know that crafting bespoke go-to-market (GTM) strategies is both an art and a science.

So, what sets an effective GTM strategy for this audience apart? UHNW buyers are bombarded daily with opportunities, so standing out requires something truly distinctive. The story, the brand partnerships and the lifestyle promise must resonate on a deeply personal level, offering something that individuals can’t get anywhere else.

Instead of broad, one-size-fits-all campaigns, we start by asking:

Who is the buyer?

Where are they coming from?

How do we showcase the lifestyle this property unlocks?

And what is the singular message that will connect?

It’s all about distinction.

Bespoke storytelling for clients, not just a pretty picture

When I say “bespoke,” I mean it goes far deeper than choosing a custom font for a glossy advertisement. Bespoke means telling a story that feels like it’s only for that buyer.

In this world, people aren’t just purchasing property — they’re investing in a legacy and lifestyle. There are beautiful homes everywhere, so the real questions are:

Why this one?

How does this place fit into their life story?

How will it help them create memories they can’t make anywhere else?

Every campaign we shape starts with that end-user’s vision in mind. Buyers need to see themselves living that story and experiencing no-reservation golf, multigenerational privileges, private chef tastings or once-in-a-lifetime events curated just for owners.

Proper channels and partnerships

Once we have a clear picture of the buyer profile and lifestyle, only then do we choose the proper channels, whether that means a strategic public relations campaign paired with digital advertisements in Robb Report or The Wall Street Journal, or direct partnerships with clubs and associations that align with their passions.

For example, we partnered with key market PGA Associations for Panther National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. For Waldorf Astoria Texas Hill Country in the heart of Fredericksburg’s wine region, we created an exclusive, invitation-only private marketing portal. We executed a high-impact public relations campaign to generate targeted visibility and qualified leads.

Timing and access: 2 non-negotiables

If there’s one universal truth about the UHNW demographic, it’s that time is their ultimate luxury. They’re busy, and they want a primary or second home that is easily accessible. That means choosing locations with direct flights from key feeder markets and ensuring exclusive access.

One of our projects, Jack’s Bay in Eleuthera, offers an idyllic Bahamas island escape with world-class golf courses from Nicklaus Design and Tiger Woods’ TGR Design. A true “Oasis for the Soul,” the property feels worlds away but has easy access from major East Coast hubs like West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale. Exclusivity lies in seeking it out, but arrival rewards buyers with peace and experiences few places replicate.

At Panther National, buyers are welcomed into the first new golf and lifestyle community in Palm Beach in decades, featuring contemporary architecture, sustainability-forward design and next-level amenities. Adding to its allure, residents and members enjoy unique access to top-tier professional golfers who serve as community ambassadors — including Panther National Course co-designer (alongside Jack Nicklaus) and Justin Thomas, Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele, PGA Tour amateur standout Nick Dunlap and others.

Early vision, Earned trust

One thing that surprises people is how early IMI gets involved in a project — often when there’s little more than dirt roads and pinecones. Selling the vision before the first shovel hits the ground is why our clients hire us in the first place.

Even the best developers can’t create that vision alone. Our job is to show what’s possible.

Being involved early also builds trust. UHNW buyers want transparency and tangible details, even when all the pieces aren’t finalized. We work closely with developers on everything from pricing and membership structures to generational perks and amenities.

We also initiate sales through a reservation system that gives buyers just enough information to spark their interest and create a sense of urgency. To move forward, they must engage directly with our sales team, a deliberate step that slows the process down to ensure every buyer receives personalized attention and the critical details needed to make an informed decision. We highlight the advantages of early ownership, collaborating with developers to offer meaningful incentives. .

For example, one effective tactic is offering the most desirable homesites to “Founders” first — a strategy that paid off at Jack’s Bay, where the initial release of lots, priced between $1.5 million and $3 million, sold out within months. With prime beach access and sweeping ocean views, these homesites were intentionally priced to reward early buyers and build immediate momentum.

Precision over saturation

One common mistake I see is brands leaning so heavily on exclusivity that no one hears about the opportunity at all. For real estate priced at $3 million to $15 million per home, that approach simply does not work. We focus on smart visibility by putting the right story in front of precisely the right audience without overexposing the opportunity.

Rather than relying on broad advertising alone, we deploy precision marketing strategies that connect with our buyers in the places they already trust and engage. Examples include curated direct mail to other club members, personalized email campaigns across segmented databases and private, invitation-only events in key feeder markets.

We also utilize geofencing around major events, such as the Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix, and position ourselves strategically in areas experiencing significant wealth migration or policy shifts that drive relocation. Our messaging is clear, aspirational and actionable — engineered to spark curiosity and start meaningful dialogue.

Always evolving

For me and my team, the art of bespoke sales and marketing never stands still. New wealth patterns, emerging destinations and fresh buyer personas constantly reshape the playbook. No matter what project we take on in the world, the fundamentals stay the same: design with intention, partner with excellence and connect emotionally. Then we craft a GTM strategy that speaks to buyers’ priorities and delivers a clear, compelling vision that feels tailor-made for them alone.

Stay true to the buyer and really understand who they are, what they value and how they want to live, then you’ll never lose.

Mike Collins is the co-founder of IMI Worldwide Properties. Connect with him on LinkedIn.