If you’ve noticed your social media views trending downward, you are not alone. At first, this can feel like a warning sign that your content isn’t working anymore. But in reality, lower views can be a positive shift, if you understand what’s happening behind the scenes.

What ‘interest media’ really means

Gary Vaynerchuk often talks about the shift from “social media” to “interest media.” The idea is simple: social platforms are no longer just serving you content from the people you follow or who follow you. Instead, algorithms are getting smarter about what interests you and tailoring feeds accordingly.

In the early days of Facebook and Instagram, reach was primarily dictated by your network. You posted something, and it went out to the people who followed you. Growth was mostly a numbers game: The bigger your following, the more views you got. Engagement was important, but it wasn’t the central driver of distribution.

Fast forward to today, and the game has changed completely. Platforms like TikTok, Instagram Reels and even YouTube Shorts prioritize intent over relationship. The algorithm is asking: What is this person interested in right now? Then it serves content that matches, regardless of whether or not the creator is someone they follow.

That means your content is being shown less to your entire follower base and more to the subset of people who are actively looking for or open to what you’re talking about.

Why lower views can actually mean higher intent

This is where the silver lining comes in. According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), the American homeowner tenure average reached 13.2 years in 2021. That means most of your audience isn’t actively in the market right now, even if they follow you.

If algorithms are filtering out casual viewers and only serving your content to those actively thinking about buying or selling, the result is fewer views but stronger ones.

Think of it this way: would you rather have 10,000 people scroll past your video while they’re killing time, or 1,000 people who are seriously thinking about a move? Views don’t pay the bills. Conversations and conversions do.

The shift agents need to make

This change demands a mindset adjustment. Instead of obsessing over total view counts, start looking at the quality of the engagement you’re getting.

Are the people watching your videos asking questions in the comments? Are they sharing your posts with friends or family? Are you seeing a rise in DMs, even if total views are down?

For example, I’ve seen agents panic when their average video views dropped from 5,000 to 1,500. But when we looked deeper, those 1,500 views included actual buyers and sellers who were actively in the market, and conversions went up, not down.

What this means for your content strategy

If views are down but intent is up, your content has to meet the moment. Focus on clarity, education and solving specific problems for people who are already leaning toward a transaction.

Hyperlocal market updates, “how to buy in today’s rate environment” explainers, and seller prep tips will resonate far more with the audience that algorithms are surfacing for you.

This also means repurposing matters more than ever. Each high-intent viewer may need fewer touchpoints before they reach out. Take a short video and repackage it into a blog post, an Instagram carousel and an email to your database. Multiple touches build trust faster when intent is already high.

The big picture

Declining social media views aren’t necessarily a problem; they’re a sign of evolution.

Algorithms are moving from network-based distribution to intent-based distribution. And for real estate professionals, that’s a win.

Your job isn’t to chase the biggest number anymore. It’s to show up with the right message when the right people are paying attention. Because at the end of the day, a thousand high-intent views are far more valuable than 10,000 passive scrolls.