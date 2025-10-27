Troy Palmquist looks at Matterport alternatives and reassures agents that the loss of the floorplan platform on Zillow doesn’t have to upend their marketing plan.

When Zillow announced that it would no longer support Matterport floor plans on its portal, some agents no doubt worried about the impact a floor plan-free entry would have on their listings’ marketing strategies. After all, we’ve all seen data that seems to show that including a floor plan with a listing reduces days on market.

Relax, this isn’t a crisis

However, the loss of Matterport virtual tour integrations doesn’t mean your listing won’t sell. The reality is that, while a good floor plan can be helpful in some cases, most buyers don’t make up their minds about a listing based on its 3D floor plan.

Most buyer decisions about in-person touring and purchase are based on professional photography, listing description quality, price and location. If you’re representing a listing that’s particularly confusing or has a less-than-convenient floor plan, explaining anomalies in the description or in person has more impact than a virtual tour.

If the other marketing elements are right, buyers will schedule a showing, even if they have questions about the layout. An in-person tour will provide more information about the space anyway, allowing the potential buyer to take measurements and understand the space IRL.

In fact, a clunky, sterile floor plan rendering of a property might undersell some homes. If buyers think they’ve already “seen” the space virtually, they may not schedule a showing, missing out on the home’s gorgeous grounds or neighborhood vibes that don’t translate to the digital platform.

What the loss of Matterport means for agents

If you’ve already spent money on a Matterport setup and you’re feeling frustrated, here are some ways to regroup and redirect your marketing efforts.

1. Focus on feel-good first impressions

While floor plans are useful for some listings, high-quality photos, video tours and staging provide the emotional connection most buyers crave. Make sure the home is well-lit and decluttered so that it shows its best in photos, and focus on peace-of-mind marketing strategies like pre-inspections and pre-listing repairs.

For property descriptions, think beyond the number of beds and number of baths. Create context for the listing by providing neighborhood amenities, local attractions, and information about updated and upgraded systems that won’t show in photos.

2. Follow up with floor plans as needed

Not every listing requires a floor plan, and not every client is looking for one. Matterport’s services are still fully functional, so generate your floor plan, and show it onscreen at the open house. Send it after an inquiry or upon request, rather than making it part of the listing, or embed it on your dedicated listing landing page.

3. Consider an alternative platform for your floor plans

There are plenty of platforms you can use to generate marketing collateral for your listing, including fast and accurate floor plans and virtual tours.

I reached out to Inman tech reviewer Craig Rowe for ideas on alternative platforms to replace your Matterport floor plan. Here are some of his favorites, with links to previous reviews:

Remember, no matter how much you like it, don’t build your marketing plan around one tool or platform. Always be ready to pivot and adapt while others are scrambling.

Matterport isn’t magic. It’s a tool. Find a new way to use it — or a new platform — and start your shift.