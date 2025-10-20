Real Grader CEO Alex Montalenti talks to Troy Palmquist about the biggest (avoidable) mistakes real estate agents make when it comes to their online presence.

When was the last time you Googled yourself, not as a real estate professional but as a consumer? If the answer is “a while ago,” you may already be losing business.

In a recent conversation with digital marketing expert Alex Montalenti, CEO and co-founder of Real Grader, we explored one of the most overlooked aspects of any agent’s business: their digital reputation. Montalenti says too many agents are making mistakes and leaving opportunities on the table when it comes to their online presence across Google, social media and review platforms.

“For many agents,” he told me, “the biggest missed opportunity is sitting right on Google’s front page.”

While most agents focus on social media aesthetics or ad spend, few realize that their first impression, and often their first lead, happens long before anyone scrolls through a feed. It happens on Google. And for many agents, what consumers find there, or don’t find, is costing them credibility and clients.

3 Google Business Profile mistakes you can’t afford to make

Getting your Google Business Profile right is more important than most agents realize. It’s not just about filling in the blanks; it’s about showing up where it counts most.

However, too many people either skip steps, chase shortcuts or make changes to their online platforms without thinking through the consequences. Here are a few of the most common mistakes that can tank your visibility — or even land you in “Google jail.”

Mistake 1: Not optimizing your Google Business Profile

“When people want to find a restaurant or a contractor, they don’t go to Instagram, they go to Google,” Montalenti said. “If a consumer looks you up and can’t find a professional Google Business profile, they’ll move on.”

It’s a reality most agents overlook. Many still rely on their brokerage website or Zillow profile, not realizing that Google Business Profile is the modern storefront for local search. It’s the box that pops up on the right-hand side of a Google search, complete with your photo, reviews, phone number, service area and a link to your website.

And yet, Montalenti said, “We see it all the time: duplicate listings, old brokerage addresses, missing reviews, and inaccurate information. In some cases, agents don’t have a Google Business page at all.”

The result? Missed calls, lost leads and a silent drop in search visibility.

How to fix up your Google Business Profile

A complete and optimized Google Business Profile is no longer a nice-to-have; it’s essential. Montalenti breaks it down simply:

Start with a professional headshot. Your face is your brand. Use a recent headshot, not the back of your building or a stock photo.

Your face is your brand. Use a recent headshot, not the back of your building or a stock photo. Get more reviews. Reviews build trust. “The average agent has under seven reviews, while the average small business has around 39. You’re behind before you even start,” he said.

Use your appointment link. Many agents leave this blank. Don’t. It’s a direct call to action that drives conversions.

Many agents leave this blank. Don’t. It’s a direct call to action that drives conversions. Post regularly. Post updates, listings and events just like a social feed. Few agents take advantage of it. Stand out by actually using the feature.

Post updates, listings and events just like a social feed. Few agents take advantage of it. Stand out by actually using the feature. List your services and service areas. Be specific. “Don’t assume Google knows; tell it what you do and where you do it,” Montalenti said.

Agents can also link their social media profiles directly to their Google profile page, creating a unified digital footprint that signals trust and credibility to both consumers and search algorithms.

Mistake 2: Not asking for Google reviews

If your digital reputation is currency, reviews are gold.

Agents often hesitate to ask for Google reviews, focusing instead on Zillow or Facebook. But Google’s ecosystem carries more weight, not just in credibility but in visibility.

“Reviews drive ranking,” Montalenti said. “The more reviews you have, the higher you show up in your local market. And unlike Yelp, Google wants you to ask for them. They even give you a share link to send directly to clients.”

Don’t limit yourself to closed transactions. “You can ask for reviews from anyone who’s worked with you: a referral partner, a stager, even someone you advised. A review is a reflection of trust, not just a sale.”

Mistake 3: Ending up in ‘Google jail’

There’s a darker side to neglecting your digital presence: Let’s call it Google jail.

That’s the term Montalenti uses for when an agent’s profile gets suspended, often without warning. “It usually happens when you change your address, phone number or brokerage,” he explains. “Google’s bots see it as suspicious activity and shut it down. You can lose hundreds of reviews overnight.”

Getting reinstated can take weeks or even months. “It’s not a person at Google making that decision; it’s automation. To get out, you’ll need to verify your identity, record a video at your office or send in documents like your real estate license,” he says.

The best defense? Prevention. “Do it right the first time. If you’re changing brokerages, submit the new address with proof up front. Keep your NAP, name, address, phone, consistent everywhere online.”

The future of digital reputation

Avoiding mistakes when creating, optimizing and maintaining your Google Business Profile can set you up for success and set you apart from your competition online. Instead of spending thousands on paid ads, paid leads, and CRMs with all the bells and whistles, lean into the power and reach of Google search.

“I’ve seen agents go from zero reviews to 200 and start getting listing calls for free,” Montalenti said. “They’re showing up in the local three-pack, the top three results Google shows before paid ads. That’s where the magic happens.”

And for those wondering if it’s too late to start?

“It’s getting harder every year,” he cautions. “But if you act now, get reviews, clean up your profile, link your socials, you can own your digital reputation before someone else does.”

Before you pay for another lead source, maybe it’s time for a simpler question: Have you Googled yourself lately?

Troy Palmquist is the founder and principal at HomeCode Advisors. Connect with him on LinkedIn.