Troy Palmquist talks with Texas real estate professional Ashley Willis about her book series and activity guide designed to help kids navigate the moving process.

When we think about the real estate transaction, most of us focus on the adults in the room — the buyers, the sellers, the decision-makers. But anyone who has ever walked a family through the front door of a new listing knows the truth: Children play a huge role in how a home is experienced.

They’re the first to sprint down the hallway, the first to stake a claim on a bedroom and the ones who often carry the deepest emotions about the move.

Ashley Willis, a seasoned real estate professional in Beaumont, Texas, has spent nearly two decades helping families navigate that emotional terrain. Out of that work — and out of a childhood dream to be an author — she has created something unique: A children’s book series and activity guide designed to help kids understand, process and even enjoy the moving experience.

“I’ve always been someone who goes above and beyond for my clients,” Willis told me. “I wanted the experience to outlive anything I did as far as just selling them a home. When the idea of writing a book about a family moving clicked, I thought, ‘This could be the perfect gift for agents to give to their clients with kids.’”

From dream to tool for agents

For Willis, the idea of writing a children’s book took root long before her real estate career began. Her grandfather owned a printing business and once told her, “Anyone can be an author; anyone can write a book.” That stuck.

Years later, as she worked with families in suburban Beaumont, Willis realized there was a gap in how children were included in the homebuying journey.

Her book, paired with an activity workbook, explains everything from escrow to the role of the real estate agent in kid-friendly terms. It gives children a framework for understanding what can otherwise be a confusing and overwhelming process.

Parents, Willis says, are often too stressed or distracted to bring kids into the conversation. “It’s not that they don’t care,” she explained. “It’s just that we live in this fast-paced society. Parents aren’t stopping to think about the kids’ well-being or talking to them about what to expect during a move. Agents can step in and help guide that conversation.”

A simple gift with lasting impact

Willis encourages agents to gift the book at the very beginning of a relationship, not at closing. “We’ve had agents say they use it as a closing gift, and I’ve told them don’t,” she said. “It’s not helping them through the process if escrow is already closed.”

“The moment to make a difference is upfront,” she said, “getting kids excited, getting them prepared and making them feel comfortable.”

The response has been powerful. Parents are touched by the thoughtfulness of receiving something for their children. Kids, meanwhile, see their agent less as a stranger and more as a trusted guide.

“In the book, it talks about the real estate agent,” Willis explained. “So then the kids are talking about the agent like a friend, like a family member, that warms everyone up for the rest of the transaction.”

Creating conversations that matter

The activity workbook has proven just as valuable as the storybook itself. It prompts kids to draw their dream backyard, list what they love about their current home and share what they want in the next one.

“As a parent, you sometimes learn things you never realized your child was thinking about,” Willis said. “These conversations open up a line of communication that wouldn’t normally happen at the dinner table.”

That communication isn’t just feel-good fluff. It helps agents and parents align on what truly matters in the home search beyond price point and bed-bath count.

Shaping the next generation of homeowners

For Willis, this project has grown into something bigger than a book. It’s become a mission. She’s already working on the next product.

“When you stop and ask a child how they feel, the answers can be amazing,” she said. “Sometimes kids have more insight than we give them credit for. And at the end of the day, they’re the next generation who will buy homes and have families of their own. We’re shaping them now.”

Whether you’re representing first-time buyers or a family moving across the country, the experience isn’t just about square footage and comps. It’s about creating a moment that respects every member of the household — even the youngest ones.

As Willis put it, “Agents have a huge opportunity to serve families better than we ever have. When we include the whole family in the experience, it takes our business further than we can imagine.”