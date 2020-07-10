EyeSpy360 is a powerful touring app already behind virtual showings for eXp and RE/MAX, and it has experienced 1,000 percent growth in just over one month.

EyeSpy360 is a 360-degree imaging and virtual tour provider.

Platforms: Browser; iOS, Android

Ideal for: Listing agents, teams and brokerages wanting to embrace virtual tour marketing

Top selling points:

Up to eight people total per showing

On-screen content and labeling

On-demand viewing of recorded tour

Automatic room measurements

Swap user control of tour

Top concerns:

The company, which is based in Europe, is growing very quickly and works in multiple industries. While the software’s execution appears solid, support could be an issue down the line. This is pure speculation, however.

What you should know

Between HomeRover, Matterport’s new app and now EyeSpy360, the real estate industry has an embarrassment of riches in terms of 3D tour sophistication.

Whereas HomeRover could invite three people, EyeSpy360 can host eight tour participants. It’s also not designed to be live, like the former. But multiple parties can log in via its Live feature and jointly view, discuss and control a listing, similar to NodalView’s functionality.

EyeSpy360 produces crisp dollhouse views with ceiling views and room measurements, as well as dynamic floor plans and exterior shots.

Upon login, four icons on the screen offer options, such as an aerial tour (if available), a summary of the listing, a map and the surrounding streetview. Each informational snippet can be customized to link to brokerage sites, landing pages or even video files.

EyeSpy360 enables agent or broker branding on the viewer’s basepoint, too. That is, the circular logo or indicator at the “feet” of the viewer.

What really helps this platform stand out among its competition (which is growing by the day) is its on-screen dynamic labeling of home features.

Interactive hot spots throughout the tour can open up descriptive copy, pictures, links to outside resources and video files. The options are many and demand creativity. Everything from unique artwork intended to be included to a promotional video about the surrounding neighborhood could find its way into an EyeSpy360 tour. Talk about immersive.

Whereas HomeRover introduced the idea of blending augmented reality with actual reality, this application full-on embraces it, sans mask. Sanitizer be damned.

Recorded tours resting on a listing page or in a social media promotion can be viewed via EyeSpy Play and narrated by a recorded agent voiceover.

Additionally, agents can choose to make themselves available at any time with the touch of a button through the EyeSpy Live feature. This is terrific option for virtual open houses and touring a small group at a time offers a nice touch of personalization.

Like VIP Realty’s NodalView-powered tour, aspiring buyers or buyer’s agents can chat live with the listing agent as they click through the listing.

There’s no risk of bandwidth drag because the tour isn’t streaming, and after each Live event, guests can share the tour.

The company can assemble a tour from two images per room, but often one is enough, especially for smaller rooms. The Ricoh Theta V is a common capture option, but the latest iPhones can work, too.

If you want a rotating tripod, EyeSpy360 likes the VRkit. You have plenty of options.

Although EyeSpy360 isn’t as well-known in the U.S., its tech is behind two major real estate brands’ 3D tour products: eXp and RE/MAX in the U.S. and Canada. It’s also now part of Lone Wolf’s Marketplace, as well as the Californian Association of Realtors (C.A.R.) and the Greater Boston Association of Realtors (GBAR).

The company is also very active outside of real estate, working with insurance companies, construction firms, facility managers and even cleaning companies.

The company’s CEO, Andrew Nicholls, told me he’s also in talks with some major property portals and already works with some in Asia and Europe.

Pricing is pretty aggressive. It costs only $19.99/user per year for unlimited access to all features. Each tour requires a $15 processing fee for 15 images. It’s a $1 each for additional images.

It seems that every week, a new company is stepping into the market’s spotlight. They may not be new — EyeSpy360 certainly isn’t — but their time to shine has arrived. And this software is a definite bright spot.

