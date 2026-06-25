Your reputation is not built on the policy of the moment, coach Darryl Davis writes. It is built on how every client and every person who walks into your open house gets treated.

You scroll past the headline between showings and read: “HUD moves to roll back transgender housing protections.” A client texts you the link. A colleague brings it up at the office. And somewhere in the back of your mind, a small, nervous question starts to form: Did my job just change?

Here is the short answer, and it is worth more than the long one. No.

Think of federal housing policy like the tide. It rolls in under one administration and slides back out under the next. The waterline moves, sometimes dramatically, and everyone standing on the beach feels like the whole shoreline is shifting under their feet.

But the lighthouse out on the point does not move with the tide. It is bolted to bedrock. Your obligations as a real estate professional are that lighthouse, anchored to something far deeper than this month’s federal weather.

Let me walk through what actually happened and what it means for the work you do every day.

What actually happened

On April 28, 2026, the Department of Housing and Urban Development published a proposed rule in the Federal Register titled “Equal Access to Housing in HUD Programs Revisions.” The proposal would change how HUD-funded programs treat single-sex facilities.

In plain language, it concerns shelters, emergency housing and similar programs that run on HUD dollars, the places a person in crisis turns to for a bed. The public comment period runs through June 29, which means that as of this writing, the rule is still proposed, not final.

HUD policy shifts are worth watching, not waving away. I wrote last year about how a separate HUD move threatened fair housing for non-English-speaking families, so I am the last person to tell you to ignore Washington, D.C.

But watching closely and panicking are two different things, and a proposed rule is not the law of the land. It is a draft, open for public input, and a great deal can change between a proposal and a final rule.

What did not change

Now here is the part that actually answers the nervous question. The HUD revision lives inside HUD-funded programs. It does not reach into the private-market transaction you handle when you list a home, represent a buyer or sit two ordinary parties down to work out a deal.

Those transactions run on a different set of rules, and those rules did not move an inch.

If you are a Realtor, Article 10 of the Code of Ethics reads exactly as it did last week. The National Association of Realtors added sexual orientation to that article in 2011 and gender identity in 2014, and the language today still says you shall not deny equal professional services to any person for reasons of race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, sexual orientation or gender identity.

A federal program rule does not amend your Code of Ethics. Only the membership, through its own process, can do that. If you want a refresher, I broke down the Code articles most of us overlook earlier this year.

Then there is the Fair Housing Act, your state law and, in a great many places, your local ordinance. Plenty of states and municipalities extend protections well beyond the federal floor, and none of those were touched by what HUD proposed.

If anything, the space between federal program policy and your state or local law is the best reason to know your own market’s rules cold, because that is the law you will actually answer to.

So, the four things people are blurring together in their heads are really four separate layers:

HUD program rules The Fair Housing Act Your code of ethics Your state and local law

The headline mashes them into one. You do not have to.

Why this is really about integrity

This is where I come back to a word I care about more than almost any other in our business. Integrity. The 1898 Webster’s Dictionary defined it as “fair dealings with people in the transfer of property.”

I love that definition because it carries no asterisk. It does not say fair dealings except when the rules get murky. It does not say fair dealings unless the federal winds shift. It is a standard you carry into every single transaction, and it belongs to you, not to whoever happens to be running an agency in Washington, D.C., this year.

The professionals I work with understand this in their bones. Your reputation is not built on the policy of the moment. It is built on how every client, every party across the table, and every person who walks into your open house gets treated. That is the real asset you are building over a career, and no rulemaking in any direction can add to it or take it away.

How to carry yourself when it comes up

When the topic lands in front of you, and it will, here is how to handle it with steadiness.

Separate the layers. When someone tells you the rules have changed, ask yourself which rules. The program rule may be moving. Your professional obligations are not. Naming that difference out loud, calmly, is a quiet act of leadership in a room full of noise. Keep the politics out of your business. You are not required to hold a public position on a federal rulemaking, and the showing on Saturday could not care less about your opinion of it. The job in front of you is the same job it was on Friday. Point clients to the source, not the headline. If someone asks whether their rights just changed, send them the primary document rather than the hot take, and tell them what is true: The proposal concerns HUD-funded programs and is still open for comment. Then let them reach their own conclusions. Your role is to inform, not to inflame.

The tide will keep moving. It always has, and a real estate career is long enough that you will watch it go in and out many times.

But the lighthouse does not move, and neither should you. Your standard was never written in the Federal Register. It was written the day you decided what kind of professional you were going to be.