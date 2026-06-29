Since the rule changes, more buyers are walking up to the listing agent directly and saying some version of the same thing: “I’ll deal with you directly; that way I don’t pay two fees.”

One of our agents raised this on a recent Monday coaching call, and it’s worth talking about. Because the way most agents answer it actually weakens their position.

We are not order-takers or door-openers. We are advisors. Serve, don’t sell. Coach, don’t close. The goal here is not to win the buyer. The goal is to help the buyer see what they cannot see on their own.

Every transaction runs on 2 separate tracks

Here is the reframe I came up with right there on the call, and I like its simplicity.

Every real estate transaction runs on two separate tracks. There is a listing track and a buyer track. They are different sets of work, and somebody has to do each one.

The listing track is the seller side: promotion, marketing, getting buyers through the door, open houses, online exposure, all the work of finding the person who will say yes. Once the home goes under contract, the seller’s side actually gets lighter.

The buyer track then becomes where the weight is. That is the pre-qualification, the mortgage application done correctly and on time, the FICO score, the inspection, the engineering report, the dozens of moving pieces between contract and closing. That work does not disappear just because a buyer decided to skip having their own agent. Somebody still has to carry it.

When a buyer goes straight to the listing agent to save a fee, the buyer track does not vanish. It just lands on someone whose job is to protect the seller.

How to answer the buyer without pressure or defensiveness

Once you understand the two tracks, you can answer the buyer honestly.

“Buyer, there are two things to understand here. The first is that coming to me as the listing agent directly does not save you a fee. If I take on your side, the buyer track, that is work, and I charge for that work. You are not saving anything. You are just paying one person for both tracks instead of two people.”

The second point is the one that should give a buyer real pause.

“Now, in some cases, the listing agent will not charge the buyer because they will not actually do the buyer track at all. Think about what that means. Now you have no one watching your side, and the agent you are leaning on has one job: to get the seller the most money possible.

The place where a buyer thinks they are saving money is often the exact place they are most exposed.

The courtroom analogy buyers can’t ignore

Here is the picture I gave buyers on the call:

Going directly to the listing agent to protect your own interests is like being sued, walking into court without your own attorney and then asking the attorney who is suing you to help you out. They are not going to hurt their own client to help you. They are going to do their job, and their job is the other side. It is not personal. It is simply a question of whose interest they are paid to serve.

There is also an experience gap that buyers consistently underestimate. You might buy a home once every 10 years. The agent across the table may have sold one 10 days ago. They have handled more transactions than you will in your lifetime, and they negotiate for a living. Sitting down to that without representation is not a discount. It is a disadvantage.

Give the buyer a clear choice, not a corner

Another of our members added her insights, which I really liked. Instead of arguing or persuading, you simply lay out two honest options:

“You can bring in another agent to handle your side, your track, while I handle the seller’s track, and we will work together. Or you can work with me directly; I will handle both tracks for you, and you will have a smooth experience either way. The choice is yours.”

No pressure. No corner. Just two clear options offered by someone the buyer is already talking to.

The strongest close is not a close at all. It is a clear choice, offered by someone the other person already trusts.

This conversation does not argue, beg or try to scare the buyer into anything. It simply explains how the work really gets done and lets the buyer decide with their eyes open.

5 practical tips for using this framework this week

Practice the two-track explanation out loud before you need it. Buyers respond to confidence, and this framing only lands well when it sounds natural, not rehearsed. Never lead with the fee conversation. Lead with the work. Once the buyer understands that both tracks exist and both have to get done, the fee question usually answers itself. Use the courtroom analogy selectively. It is powerful, but it can feel confrontational if the buyer is not ready for it. Deploy it after they have already heard the two-track explanation and are still pushing back. Offer the choice out loud every time. Giving buyers two clear options, to bring their own agent or work with you on both tracks, removes the adversarial dynamic and positions you as an advisor rather than a salesperson. Follow up in writing. After this conversation, send a short email or text that recaps the two tracks in plain language. Buyers make big decisions slowly. Putting it in writing keeps the framing alive long after the conversation ends.

The ability to communicate effectively and sharpen your skills is more important than ever in this industry. Lay out the two tracks this week, offer the choice, and watch how often the buyer who came to save a fee decides they would rather have you in their corner.