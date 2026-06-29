For years, I thought saying yes made me a better leader, Keith Robinson writes. It turns out it was making me worse at the things that mattered most.

For a long time, I thought saying yes was one of my strengths.

Need help? Yes. Want to jump on a call? Sure. Need me to review something, attend a meeting, solve a problem, weigh in on a decision or make time for a conversation? Absolutely.

I genuinely believed that was part of being a good leader. I thought being accessible was leadership. I thought being available was leadership. I thought saying yes was leadership. If people needed me, I wanted to be there. If there was a problem, I wanted to help solve it.

The problem was that eventually all those yeses started stacking on top of each other. And that’s when I learned something nobody tells you about saying yes.

Every yes eventually shows up on your calendar

At first, it doesn’t seem like a big deal. One meeting here. One favor there. One project. One commitment. None of them seem particularly demanding by themselves. In fact, most of them seem completely reasonable. The trouble is that we evaluate every request individually while our calendar experiences them collectively.

Looking back, I wasn’t failing because I wasn’t working hard enough. I was working plenty hard. I wasn’t failing because I didn’t care. I cared deeply. I wasn’t failing because I lacked commitment. If anything, commitment was the problem.

I had committed myself to so many things that my attention was spread across dozens of priorities at the same time. The irony was that I was trying so hard not to let people down that I started letting everybody down a little bit. Nothing catastrophic. Just death by dilution.

I was showing up to meetings less prepared than I wanted to be, responding later than I wanted to respond and giving important projects whatever energy happened to be left over after everything else had taken its share.

From the outside, it probably looked productive. My calendar was full. My days were busy. There was always something happening.

But from the inside, it felt like I was constantly running half a step behind. I was rushing from one commitment to the next, carrying unfinished conversations into new conversations, thinking about the next thing while I was still in the current thing.

The people around me were getting access to me, but they weren’t always getting the best version of me. At the time, I didn’t realize those were two very different things.

What finally changed things wasn’t burnout or some dramatic moment of realization. It was something much simpler.

I started noticing that the people doing their best work weren’t necessarily the busiest people in the room. They weren’t trying to attend everything, join everything, fix everything or participate in everything. They were selective. Not selfish, selective. There’s a difference.

They understood something I had completely missed.

Every time you say yes to something, you’re saying no to something else

You may not know what that thing is yet, but the tradeoff is coming.

That’s the part most of us ignore. We look at opportunities and ask, “Can I do this?” That’s almost always the wrong question. The better question is, “What will this prevent me from doing?”

Those are very different conversations.

Can I squeeze one more meeting into my week? Probably. Can I take on one more project? Most likely. Can I attend one more event, join one more group or volunteer for one more responsibility? Usually.

But eventually all those individual decisions start competing with the things we claim matter most: family, health, deep work, thinking time, rest and relationships.

The important things rarely disappear all at once. They get crowded out one commitment at a time.

That’s what I finally had to learn.

Saying no wasn’t about becoming less helpful. It was about becoming more useful.

For years, I treated every request as though it deserved equal consideration. The result was predictable. My best energy got scattered across too many priorities. Everything received some attention, but very few things received my best attention.

And if I’m being honest, some of those yeses had very little to do with helping people. They had a lot more to do with avoiding discomfort.

Saying yes avoids awkward conversations. Saying yes avoids disappointing people. Saying yes allows you to feel helpful in the moment.

Saying no requires something different. It requires being comfortable with the fact that someone may not get the answer they wanted. It requires accepting that every opportunity is not your opportunity. It requires trusting that protecting your attention isn’t selfish. It’s necessary.

I think this is one of the reasons leadership becomes harder as responsibilities grow. If you’re capable, people bring you things. If you’re dependable, people bring you more things. If you’re successful, people bring you even more things.

The reward for being effective is often additional demands on your time. Which means the ability to say no becomes increasingly important as your responsibilities grow. Not because the opportunities are bad, but because your capacity is not unlimited. Nobody gets extra hours simply because they’re needed.

These days, I say no more often than I used to. Not because I care less. Not because I want to help less. Not because I’ve become less committed to the people around me.

I’ve simply learned that attention is finite. Time is finite. Energy is finite. Every one of them is valuable, and every one of them can be spent only once.

When you spend them on everything, you eventually have nothing left for the things that matter most.

The funny thing is that saying no didn’t make me a worse leader. It made me a better one.

My work improved. My focus improved. My relationships improved because the people I was helping got a better version of me. They were getting my attention instead of whatever happened to be left over after everything else had taken its share.

Once I stopped trying to be available for everything, I finally had the capacity to be fully present for the things that mattered.

For a long time, I thought leadership meant saying yes. Now I think leadership is often knowing which yeses deserve a no.

Because the goal was never to do everything. The goal was to do the right things well.