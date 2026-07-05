After more than three decades in real estate, I’ve learned a lot of lessons. Some lessons came from success. Most came from mistakes. Looking back, there are a handful of truths I wish someone had shared with me much earlier because they would have saved me time, frustration and a lot of unnecessary stress.

The good news is you don’t have to learn every lesson the hard way. Below are five of the biggest truths I’ve discovered over 32 years in real estate, along with simple, actionable ways to start applying each one today.

5 brutal real estate truths

1. Every excuse has already been overcome by someone else

I’ve heard just about every excuse imaginable over the years. “The market is too difficult.” “Interest rates are too high.” “I’m too young.” “I’m too old.” “I’m not comfortable on video.” “I’m not a good writer.” Whatever the excuse is, I can almost guarantee there’s another agent somewhere who has faced that exact same challenge and built an incredible business anyway.

One of the most consistent differences I’ve noticed from the agents who struggle and the agents who thrive is where they focus their attention. Struggling agents tend to focus on what they don’t have. Successful agents focus on what they can learn.

If there’s an area where you feel you’re lacking, find someone who’s already overcome it. Study what they’re doing. Model their approach. Then put together a plan and take action. Your weakness today can become one of your greatest strengths tomorrow if you’re willing to learn instead of making excuses.

2. It’s rarely the best agent who does the most business. It’s the most well-known

This one can be frustrating because we all know incredibly talented agents who don’t produce nearly as much business as they should. The reality is that people can’t hire you if they don’t know you exist.

That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t become knowledgeable. You absolutely should. But expertise alone isn’t enough. If you want to be known, be intentional. Show up consistently on social media. Become known for a specific neighborhood or niche. Get involved in your community. Volunteer. Join organizations. Sponsor events. Answer the questions people are already asking.

Visibility creates familiarity. Familiarity builds trust. And trust leads to opportunity.

3. The database you’re ignoring is probably worth more than the leads you’re buying

For years I’ve watched agents chase the next lead source while overlooking the people who already know, like and trust them. Most businesses don’t have a lead problem. They have a follow-up problem.

Before spending money on more leads, ask yourself if you’ve maximized the relationships you already have. Invite three people to lunch this week. Drop off a small client appreciation gift. Make a list of the 10 people most likely to buy, sell or refer someone to you this year, and keep that list where you’ll see it every day.

The quickest path to momentum often isn’t finding new people. It’s reconnecting with the right people.

4. Relationships compound just like interest

One of the greatest surprises of my career has been discovering how powerful relationships become over time. Some of the biggest opportunities I’ve ever received came from simple conversations that didn’t seem important at the time.

A conversation with a stranger on the beach while my daughter was taking graduation pictures turned into years of referrals worth millions of dollars. An open house visitor who never personally bought or sold through me has referred more than $20 million worth of business.

Neither relationship happened because I was trying to close a deal. They happened because I invested in people. Relationships work the same way compound interest does. The more consistently you invest in them, the greater the return becomes over time.

5. The biggest obstacle to your business is usually staring back at you in the mirror

This may be the hardest truth of all. It’s easy to blame the market. Interest rates. The economy. Inventory. Competition. I’ve done it myself. But everything changed the moment I accepted full responsibility for my business.

I finally realized that no one was coming to save me. Success wasn’t waiting for better conditions. It was waiting for better decisions. Most agents don’t need another training class. They already know what they should be doing. They simply need to take action on what they already know.

Ask yourself one question: What’s the one thing I know I should be doing that I’ve been avoiding because it’s uncomfortable?

Whatever your answer is, start there. The business you’ve always wanted is usually waiting just outside your comfort zone.

Looking back, I wish I had learned these lessons earlier. But I’m grateful I eventually did learn them. Success in real estate isn’t built on one breakthrough moment. It’s built through small decisions made consistently over time.

Stop making excuses. Become more visible. Invest in your relationships. Nurture the people already in your world. And take ownership of the one business you can completely control, your own.

If you do those things consistently, you’ll be amazed at what your business looks like a year from now.