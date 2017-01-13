Buddy Agent
Lead Gen
Inman Rating

What’s new since Buddy Agent’s soft launch?

Software platform allows agents to hand-off business, ask for help and have a life outside of work
Published 1 min ago
Craig C. Rowe
by Staff Writer
  • Real estate professionals often don't have an "off switch." Buddy Agent aims to facilitate agent-to-agent referrals.
  • Brokers can use the platform's robust dashboard to monitor office activity and collect valuable business intelligence.
  • Some agents may fear this platform because it relinquishes control of prospect information.
  • Buddy Agent will officially roll off the shelves during Inman Connect New York 2017.
Buddy Agent
Learn more

Buddy Agent will launch in Inman Connect New York to show real estate agents how to have a more balanced life by handing off work to accredited colleagues ...

Article image credited to Jacob Lund / Shutterstock.com

Comments