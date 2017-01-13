What’s new since Buddy Agent’s soft launch?

Buddy Agent will launch in Inman Connect New York to show real estate agents how to have a more balanced life by handing off work to accredited colleagues ...
- Real estate professionals often don't have an "off switch." Buddy Agent aims to facilitate agent-to-agent referrals.
- Brokers can use the platform's robust dashboard to monitor office activity and collect valuable business intelligence.
- Some agents may fear this platform because it relinquishes control of prospect information.
- Buddy Agent will officially roll off the shelves during Inman Connect New York 2017.
