Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Live Exclusively - Miami is an app for searching and comparing new and pre-construction residences above $1 million in South Florida. Platforms: iOS Ideal For: Agents in South Florida who work with luxury buyers Top selling pointsDeveloped by agents Easy to use Highly specific to its market segment Property event promotion through push notificationsTop concernsIt's minimal, but given its agent-backed development and plans for expansion into new mar
- The Live Exclusively - Miami app is a great example of how innovative real estate agents can be when it comes to winning a market.
- The app is highly targeted to new and pre-construction luxury high-rises in Miami and South Florida.
- Currently only for iOS, the app can be used by buyer's and buyer agents. The team is looking to expand to New York first, and possibly Los Angeles, though no timeframe exists for entering those markets.
