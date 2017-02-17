Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Onthr3 is an app for ordering photographers on demand. Platforms: iOS Ideal for: All agents and teams Top selling points Affordability Streamlines marketing efforts Sharp user interface Top concerns Market availability (currently limited to Los Angeles) What you should know I believe good real estate photography will always be important. Even though our phones are now remarkable photography tools, they still don't help people understand framing, lighting, and depth. For your listing to be shown in its best light, consider using Onthr3 to order up a professional photographer. The company interviews and checks the backgrounds of artists wanting to be part of its network. They are then sorted into one of three levels. Level 1: Budding professionals: $60/hour. Level 2: Experienced professionals of two to four years: $100/...
- Professional photography can be used in an array of situations, from listing shots to open house marketing.
- A new player in the on-demand economy, Onthr3 for iOS, is an app that allows users to hire a professional photographer on short notice. Prices are tiered based on the photographer's level of experience.
- The app is currently only available in Los Angeles, with a Dallas market rolling out next in March.
