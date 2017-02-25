Top 10 posts from last week

Here were the most popular stories on Inman this past week:
10. Industry icon steps aside for next generation at Realogy Franchise Group
9. Roaming robot captures agents giving home tours
8. First-time homebuyers to miss out amid real estate investor craze
7. How to save a real estate deal when clients play hardball
6. How to respond when real estate clients demand to know your politics
5. San Francisco Bay Area MLSs to share ‘coming soon’ and pocket listings
4. Should real estate agents discount their commission if a seller finds the buyer?
3. The culture factor: Why a California broker fired half his agents
2. No office, 100% commission: How an 18-state virtual brokerage makes money/b>
1. 4 listing presentation questions you should always be prepared to answer
Comments