Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. The HomeASAP Agent App is mobile software that helps agents find and manage leads, connect with other agents, and manage advertising budgets on its Search Alliance platform. Platforms: iOS Ideal for: Current customers of HomeASAP; agents looking for marketing alternatives to major portals Top selling pointsSharp user interface Tight overlap with browser version Easy lead tracking, activity monitoring Integration of Facebook page activityTop concernsAgents may want to join HomeASAP and familiarize themselves with the browser-based tools before diving into the appWhat you should know It's not my intent to over-expose HomeASAP, but until the company launches something not worth writing about, it's a risk I'm happy to accept.This week, the agent marketing, search and lead generation platform announced the HomeASAP Agent App.The poc...
- HomeASAP's Agent App is a mobile-based version of the company's primary marketing and networking tools.
- App use requires membership in HomeASAP's Real Estate Agent Directory, which is free.
HomeASAP Agent App
