Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ (BHHS) “Good To Know” ad campaign first launched in 2014 and centered on the story of a family’s emotional challenge of selling their home and how a BHHS agent helped them navigate it.

The fourth installment of their campaign launched March 13 at HSF Affiliates LLC’s annual sales convention in Phoenix, and 30-second spots will begin airing on HGTV along with print and digital ads.

This year’s installment focuses on the concept of home, and the first spot, entitled “Place,” shows people in places near and far from where they live who still maintain a connection to the place they call “home,” something BHHS says shows that “no matter where life takes you, there is no place like home.”

“We know that longing for the warmth, familiarity and comfort of home is a universally understood feeling,” said Kerry Donovan, vice president of Marketing at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

“And Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is in business to help people realize the dream of homeownership.”

The brokerage also says the ad pays homage to the BHHS network, including its agents who help buyers and sellers through the tedious yet rewarding journey to homeownership.

“Our message captures the emotional journey of homeselling and demonstrates the value of our knowledgeable agents,” said Gino Blefari, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, in a statement.

“We know a home represents the most significant transaction most people may ever make in their lives and this spot reflects the magnitude of that all-important decision.”

The unique and passionate process that is buying and selling a home has given companies in the real estate industry plenty of creative marketing fodder. Zillow has its “Find Your Way Home” campaign. Meanwhile realtor.com went the funny celebrity route with Elizabeth Banks, along with apartments.com, which tapped Bob Odenkirk and Jeff Goldblum for some wacky ads.

In conjunction with commercials on HGTV, BHHS will sponsor Good Bones, a TV series that follows Karen Laine and Mina Starsiak, a mother-daughter duo who renovate old homes in Fountain Square, one of seven designated cultural districts in Indianapolis.

The duo will also be giving simple tips to up a home’s sale potential in a number of BHHS branded short videos that will air on HGTV and other related digital properties.

