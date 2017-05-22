Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. HomeFlik is a simple listing video creation app. Platforms: iOS Ideal for: All agents working at any price point Top selling points No editing Clear, step-by-step interface Short, concise videos Only $4.99 for lifetime use Top concerns Limited soundtrack options and text-overlay features for those who may want more sophisticated editing options. What you should know It's pretty fascinating how easy video production has become since the onset of smartphone cameras. HomeFlik makes that fact ever more clear. After download and an easy set-up, tapping the "+" icon opens a new project. You can then choose from a small selection of pretty basic soundtracks. (Don't overthink it.) HomeFlik's interface shows you a series of small, labeled boxes. Each represents a portion of the house and video, e.g., introduction, living room, kitchen, backy...
- App deliberately limits scenes to ensure short, concise videos.
- One time fee of $4.99 is for lifetime use, no subscriptions are required.
- App requires no editing.
