Generation Z, also known as the iGeneration, is even larger than Gen Y. Born after 1995, the oldest members are just beginning to enter the real estate market and will fundamentally transform how we conduct business. In 2014, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate conducted the first major study on Gen Z attitudes toward real estate. The research was done as Gen Z was hitting college age in 2014, but it's relevant now as the generation inches toward homeownership. Subsequent research from Wright State University has revealed additional insights into how this generation will transform our business. The bottom line? The future looks bright. The research First, I'll take you through both studies' findings, and then I'll explain how you can use this information to be a better agent for Gen Z buyers. The Better Homes and Gardens study The following were key takeaways from this ground-breaking study: Gen Z is very traditional in its views toward homeownership. 97 percent ...